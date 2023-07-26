Beres Hammond, Romain Virgo And Louie Culture Come To NJPAC, August 8

It's a Reggae Fest! See Jamaica's most prolific crooner Beres Hammond with Romain Virgo and Louie Culture at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, August 8th, at 8 PM.

Revel in a night of feel-good reggae with legendary Jamaican lovers rock singer Beres Hammond (“One Love, One Life,” “Rockaway”) and his special guests Romain Virgo (“Soul Provider”) and Louie Culture. Sit back, relax, and feel the love!



The Grammy-nominated reggae icon known to many as the “Otis Redding of Reggae,” Beres Hammond has been producing and pouring out his smoky-sweet vocals over every kind of riddim track for almost 40 years. His songs carry his signature classic lover's rock sound in addition to socially conscious, spiritually empowering tunes.



Beres' hit songs “Tempted to Touch,” “Rockaway,” “What One Dance Can Do,” “I Feel Good”) reflect the best of roots reggae, dancehall, rocksteady, funk, soul, and R&B.



For decades Hammond's held #1 spot on Billboard's Reggae Album charts, and his release studio album One Love, One Life, was hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the best albums of a four-decade-long career.”



The youngest winner of Jamaica's Rising Stars TV competition for his dynamic voice, Romain Virgo was the first Jamaican artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville.

“The comfy but earthy governor of grown-up reggae, Beres Hammond has long been the last word in laid-back lovers serenades.”



Tickets to see Beres Hammond are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.