Benzel-Busch Concert Series At BergenPAC Continues With Toto, Paul Anka And Itzhak Perlman

Benzel-Busch Motor Corp. proudly presents the Benzel-Busch Concert Series at Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, NJ.

See TOTO perform the almost two year-long 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour with 20 final shows in North America and at bergenPAC on Wednesday, October 16th.

The legendary king of songwriting and at one time a Tenafly resident, Paul Anka will play his countless hits on Tuesday, November 12th. Then it's the return of the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman will once again command attention with his outstanding classical performance on November 16th.

The Benzel-Busch Concert Series allow all guests to engage with the latest 2019 and 2020 vehicles prior to taking to their seats. Guest will have the opportunity see the all-new A-Class Sedan featuring the futuristic Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system or see the 2019 new GLE exhibiting the iconic Mercedes-Benz design while remaining true to its character as an off-roader. The new design idiom perfectly embodies Mercedes-Benz philosophy of sensual purity with modern luxury.

Benzel-Busch's authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer in Englewood New Jersey has once again been named the people's choice as the premiere luxury auto experience in the state through its commitment to superior customer service. The Englewood location was recently named the 2019 DealerRater and given the Dealer of the Year Award as well as the 2019 DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award for the third year running.

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5,000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. After 40 years together, the group is in the middle of a major resurgence as their new greatest hits package, 40 Trips Around The Sun, debuted in the Top 40 in eight countries. TOTO will conclude the almost two year-long 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour with 20 final shows in North America. Don't miss this iconic act when they roll into bergenPAC on Wednesday, October 16th.

Paul Anka who will light up the stage with his magnificent voice. Paul Anka remains a vital recording artist for an astonishing seven consecutive decades across a range of styles. His catalog includes some of the most memorable songs in modern entertainment. Among his notable works, he penned one of Tom Jones' marquee songs, "She's a Lady," as well as the English lyrics to Frank Sinatra's signature belter, "My Way."

He's recorded with musical greats like Barry Gibb and Kenny G., R.E.M., Oasis, Van Halen and Nirvana. He's even covered "Mr. Brightside" by Las Vegas hometown heroes, the Killers. Very few performing artists have made as great an impact on popular culture as Paul Anka. Don't miss an incredible night of Anka performing his greatest hits accompanied by his sensational band.

The undeniably reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman returns to bergenPAC on Saturday, November 16th at 8pm. Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his A major presence in the performing arts on television, Itzhak Perlman has been honored with four Emmy Awards, most recently for the PBS documentary Fiddling for the Future, a film about the Perlman Music Program and his work as a teacher and conductor there. Born in Israel in 1945, Mr. Perlman completed his initial training at the Academy of Music in Tel Aviv. He came to New York and soon was propelled into the international arena with an appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1958. Following his studies at the Juilliard School with Ivan Galamian and Dorothy DeLay, Mr. Perlman won the prestigious Leventritt Competition in 1964, which led to a burgeoning worldwide career. Since then, Itzhak Perlman has appeared with every major orchestra and in recitals and festivals around the world.

More shows are added to the Benzel-Busch Concert Series throughout the year, please continue to visit bergenpac.org for new performances.





