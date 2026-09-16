Benjamin Eakeley, Michelle Foster, and More to Launch Paper Mill Playhouse Fall Entertainment Series

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The F. M. Kirby Carriage House at Paper Mill Playhouse has unveiled its Fall Entertainment Series, featuring a lineup of live entertainment every week at the restaurant and event space throughout September, October, and November. Building on the success of its Summer Entertainment Series, The Carriage House continues to establish itself as one of northern New Jersey's premier destinations for dining and entertainment. This fall's programming brings acclaimed musicians and Broadway veterans such as Michelle Foster, Dominic Scaglione Jr. (Jersey Boys), Jarran Muse (Motown the Musical) and Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me, Cabaret) direct to audiences in Millburn.

Upcoming musical performances include Michelle Foster in Welcome Home: The Legacy of Carole King on September 17; Sinatra: An Evening of Frank's Greatest Hits, starring Dominic Scaglione Jr. on September 19 and 24; One Night in Motown: Starring Jarran Muse on September 25 and October 23; and Benjamin Eakeley Sings the Paper Mill Songbook on October 15 and 17.

The Fall Entertainment Series also features interactive events like Best Men Trivia on September 18 and October 16; Golden Girls Halloween on October 1, 2 and 3; Late Nite Catechism: Til Death Do Us Part! on October 7, 9, 10, and 11; Hocus Pocus Musical Murder Mystery on October 22 and 29; and A Dickens of Murder on November 5, 6 and 7.

Reservations for dining and entertainment events are available through RESY. Guests are encouraged to visit CarriageHouseMillburn.org regularly for updated schedules, event details, and reservations. New events and performers will be announced throughout the season.

Michelle Foster in Welcome Home: The Legacy of Carole King - September 17

Acclaimed singer and pianist Michelle Foster celebrates the timeless music of Carole King in a captivating concert filled with the songs that defined a generation. With warmth, vibrant talent, and irresistible personality, Foster brings King's legendary songbook to life with favorites like 'It's Too Late,' '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,' 'You've Got a Friend,' and many more favorites.

Best Men Trivia - September 18 and October 16

Put your knowledge to the test with an evening of fast-paced, pop culture and entertainment-leaning trivia brought to you by Best Men Trivia. Enjoy five exciting rounds of trivia, audio and video clues, and non-stop momentum. Gather your team and eat while you compete for fantastic prizes in a fun and engaging atmosphere.

Sinatra: An Evening of Frank's Greatest Hits, starring Dominic Scaglione Jr. - September 19 and 24

After becoming one of the longest-running actors to portray Frankie Valli in Broadway's smash hit Jersey Boys, Essex County's own Dominic Scaglione Jr. takes the stage for an exclusive evening dedicated entirely to the music of Frank Sinatra.

Bringing his own powerful voice, natural swagger, and deep New Jersey roots to Ol' Blue Eyes' timeless catalog, Scaglione delivers an intimate love letter to the ultimate Jersey icon.

From high-energy swinging classics to poignant late-night balladry, Frankie to Frank isn't an impersonation-it's an authentic, passionate celebration of the definitive American songbook performed by one of Broadway's finest. Join us for an extraordinary night of Sinatra's greatest hits.

One Night in Motown: Starring Jarran Muse - September 25 and October 23

Broadway veteran Jarran Muse takes audiences on a soulful, intimate journey through the music, memories, and legends of Motown. Drawing from his own experience portraying Motown legend Marvin Gaye in Motown the Musical on Broadway and the First National Tour, and working alongside founder Berry Gordy for half a decade, Jarran shares a uniquely personal perspective on the songs, stories, and artists that changed American music forever.

Golden Girls Halloween - October 1, 2, and 3

The Golden Girls are at it again! Miami's Fab Four are planning their annual Halloween Shindig, and the goblins and ghouls have all come out to play. As Rose dresses the room in traditional St. Olaf Halloween decorations and Blanche dons her cat ears, Dorothy eagerly anticipates a surprise guest...but the surprise might be on her when things don't work out the way she hoped and Sophia shows us her psycho side. In the end, all we can say is... thank you for being a fiend.

Late Nite Catechism: Til Death Do Us Part! - October 7, 9, 10, and 11

Sister is back, and this time she's tackling the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites with her trademark blend of quick wit, sharp humor, and good-natured sass. From outrageous lessons on wedded bliss to her laugh-out-loud spin on the Newlywed Game, Sister proves once again she's the feistiest couple's counselor around.

Get ready for an evening of side-splitting fun where classroom participation is not optional-it's mandatory! Bring your sweetie, your friends, and your sense of humor for a night of interactive comedy that will have the whole audience in stitches. The New York Times calls Late Nite Catechism 'interactive theater at its best and full of laughs!'

Benjamin Eakeley Sings the Paper Mill Songbook - October 15 and 17

Broadway veteran Benjamin Eakeley (Cabaret, She Loves Me, Sweeney Todd, On a Clear Day, You Can See Forever) celebrates the iconic Paper Mill productions that inspired him to chase his dreams on the Great White Way. This new cabaret is a love letter to the Playhouse and to his hometown of Millburn-Short Hills. Eakeley's concerts have been named a Critics' Pick and 'One of the Top 10 Cabarets in NYC' by Time Out, and he has also received a New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Citation and an Astaire Award nomination. He has performed on Broadway alongside Patti LuPone, Harry Connick, Jr. and Alan Cumming, and he is thrilled to bring this personal concert to the Carriage House.

Hocus Pocus Musical Murder Mystery - October 22 and 29

The Sanderson Sisters are back - and this time there is a mystery to solve before midnight strikes. Blending spooky comedy, big musical numbers, audience participation, and nostalgic charm, this spooktacular experience is a Halloween hit for both adults and families.

A Dickens of a Murder - November 5, 6, and 7

BAH! HUMBUG! Ebenezer Scrooge is a changed man-generous, joyful, and practically giving his fortune away. But at his nephew's festive Christmas party, the merriment takes a deadly turn...Ebenezer Scrooge has been murdered. Enter Sherlock Holmes, who needs your help to crack the case. Follow the clues, question the suspects, and uncover the secrets hiding beneath the holiday cheer. Everyone has a motive. Everyone has something to hide. And somewhere among the festivities is a killer. Put your detective skills to the test and help Sherlock solve A Dickens of a Murder

Joe Regan, Live at the Piano - Thursdays at 7:30 PM

Join Joe Regan every Thursday night at the Carriage House for an evening of great food, cocktails, and your favorite show tunes. Joe performs Broadway favorites, takes requests from the audience, and shares the mic with guests eager to be in the spotlight.

A fixture on the metropolitan area's piano bar and cabaret scene, Joe has been nominated numerous times for Outstanding Piano Bar Instrumentalist by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC Award). He performs regularly at Don't Tell Mama in New York City and, of course, right here at the Carriage House.

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