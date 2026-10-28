Ben Vereen, Melba Moore and More Set for 2026 TD JAMES MOODY JAZZ FESTIVAL at NJPAC

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World-renowned jazz artists and rising voices will come to Newark for a celebration of musical legacy, innovation and community. This year's Festival features world premiere concerts, debut collaborations and free performances, alongside tributes to some of music's most influential artists.

For 15 years, the Festival has brought audiences together through performances that honor jazz's roots while exploring its possibilities. This landmark edition continues that tradition with salutes to Miles Davis, Zakir Hussain and Festival namesake James Moody, plus a special 80th birthday celebration starring Tony Award winner Ben Vereen.

2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival Artists

Agnelo Fernandes, Andy Farber Orchestra, April May Webb, Ben Vereen, Bill Frisell, Bob Stewart, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bruce Hornsby, Catherine Russell, Charles Lloyd, Chris Komer, Christian McBride, Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars, Erena Terakubo, Eric Jacobsen, Gary Smulyan, Gregory Porter, Jesse Cook, John Clark, John Riley, Jon Faddis, Karrin Allyson, Kweku Sumbry, Larry Grenadier, Lillias White, Madeleine Peyroux, Melba Moore, Mike LeDonne, Moody All-Star Band, Niladri Kumaar, NJMEA All-State Jazz Band & Choir, New Jersey Symphony, Sambit Chatterjee, Shoshana Bean, Stephanie Pope, Steve Turre, Todd Coolman, Wallace Roney Jr., plus surprise special guests and more!

2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival Lineup (Subject to Change)

When: November 6–22, 2026

Where: Multiple venues in Newark, New Jersey, including NJPAC (One Center Street), Clement's Place (15 Washington Street), and Bethany Baptist Church (275 West Market Street)

Tickets: Free–$79. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/jazz.

Niladri Kumaar: The Space Between the Notes Honoring Zakir Hussain

Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. | Victoria Theater, NJPAC

A must-see for Indian classical music fans: The sitar star pays tribute to the late tabla player Zakir Hussain. Sitar star Niladri Kumaar is a musical maverick, redefining the classical Indian sound for the next generation. In this concert, he pays tribute to his friend, mentor and frequent collaborator, maestro Zakir Hussain. Before Hussain's passing, the sitar-tabla duo was captured in the wonderful 2017 documentary The Space Between the Notes. Kumaar will perform original compositions and revisit some of his favorite collaborations with Hussain.

Niladri Kumaar, sitar, Satyajit Talwalkar, tabla, Agnelo Fernandes, keys, Sambit Chatterjee, drums.

Bethany Baptist Jazz Vespers: Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars Tribute to James Moody

Saturday, November 7 at 6:00 p.m. | Bethany Baptist Church | Free

Co-presented by the Bethany Baptist Church Jazz Vespers, NJPAC begins its season-long free concert series at Newark's Bethany Baptist Church. Since 2000, Newark's historic Bethany Baptist Church has hosted free concerts that combine jazz and worship. This special performance by the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars ensemble pays tribute to the Festival's namesake: jazz legend James Moody (1925–2010).

Miles at 100: Jon Faddis & Friends Celebrating Birth of the Cool and Kind of Blue

Thursday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. | Victoria Theater, NJPAC

This one-night-only jazz supergroup honors the legendary Miles Davis (1926–2026), whose centennial is currently being celebrated worldwide.

Jon Faddis, trumpet, Erena Terakubo, saxophones/flute, Gary Smulyan, baritone saxophone, Steve Turre, trombone, John Clark, French horn, Bob Stewart, tuba, Mike LeDonne, piano, Todd Coolman, bass, John Riley, drums.

NJMEA All-State Jazz Band and NJMEA All-State Jazz Choir

Friday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. | Chase Room, NJPAC

Catch the next generation of great jazz artists from New Jersey. This annual concert event, co-presented by NJPAC's Arts Education Department and the New Jersey Music Educators Association, brings together some of the very best young musicians and vocalists from across the state for a dynamic group performance. Performers include NJMEA All-State Jazz Band and NJMEA All-State Jazz Choir.

Gregory Porter With Special Guests Madeleine Peyroux & Catherine Russell

Friday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. | Prudential Hall, NJPAC

Gregory Porter, vocals, Madeleine Peyroux, vocals/guitar, Catherine Russell, vocals, Hilliard Greene, bass, Andy Ezrin, piano.

The two-time GRAMMY-winning singer returns to NJPAC with his deep, warm, soulful jazzy voice. Experience “a jazz singer of thrilling presence, a booming baritone with a gift for earthy refinement and soaring uplift” (The New York Times). Gregory Porter sings with passion — and compassion — on studio albums including Liquid Spirit, Nat King Cole & Me and All Rise. This year, he's celebrating a decade of his album Take Me to the Alley. It was an instant classic in 2016, jammed with gems like “Holding On,” “Don't Lose Your Steam” and the indelible title track.

For over three decades, jazz virtuoso Madeleine Peyroux has traveled the world and graced the grandest concert halls to “share the magic of music with audiences, connect with people and uplift their spirits.” Like Porter, Peyroux is celebrating ten years of a pivotal album: Secular Hymns, her self-produced collaboration with guitarist Jon Herington and bassist Barak Mori.

GRAMMY-winning vocalist Catherine Russell is best known for her stunning vocal approach and interpretive works in blues and early jazz. According to NPR, she has “a voice that wails like a horn and whispers like a snake in the garden of eden.” Since her debut solo album in 2006, Russell has captivated audiences with her rich, soulful voice. Her nine albums have garnered critical acclaim.

Jesse Cook

Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m. | Victoria Theater, NJPAC

A global artist in every sense of the term, Jesse Cook redefines music's power to connect people across cultures and continents. The Paris-born, Toronto-raised master of the Spanish guitar weaves together flamenco, samba, jazz and world folk traditions into something spellbinding and uniquely his own. On stage, Cook radiates infectious energy — collaborating with his band to craft immersive experiences celebrated for their warmth, precision and emotional depth. With over a billion streams and views across platforms, his sound remains as relevant as it is revered.

Bruce Hornsby With Christian McBride: One on One

Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. | Victoria Theater, NJPAC

The GRAMMY-winning artists jam together and talk about life, music and collaboration. Singer-songwriter/pianist Bruce Hornsby and NJPAC Jazz Advisor/bassist Christian McBride will jam and chat on the intimate Victoria Theater stage, in celebration of Hornsby's 2026 album, Indigo Park. The two artists share plenty in common: Musical adventurousness that transcends genre. Constant collaboration with the biggest names on the scene. And many well-earned GRAMMY Awards between them. Pitchfork hails Hornsby as “a solitary spirit drifting through time, bringing people together and bringing out their best, finding the strange resolution in all the dissonance.”

Jazz Jams

Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. | Clement's Place | Free

Co-presented by NJPAC's Jazz Advisory Committee and Rutgers Institute for Jazz Studies, Jazz Jams at Clement's Place is a free Jazz Jams Session concert series featuring top-flight New Jersey musicians directed by pianist and bandleader James Austin, Jr. Audience members immerse themselves in the relaxing sounds of jazz music that stimulate the players' and listeners' minds. All novice and seasoned jazz musicians and singers are welcomed to jam and improvise with the professional band throughout the night. Co-producers: Wayne Winborne, Executive Director, IFJS, and Eyesha Marable, AVP, Comm Engagement, NJPAC.

New Jersey Symphony With Christian McBride and Eric Jacobsen

Thursday, November 19 at 1:30 p.m. | Prudential Hall, NJPAC

Christian McBride, bass, Eric Jacobsen, conductor.

Jazz and classical meet in this genre-defying program full of color, rhythm, and fun. Montclair's own jazz legend Christian McBride debuts with the New Jersey Symphony in a concerto tailor-made for his unique groove and virtuosity. Program includes McBride soloing in George Duke's Dark Wood: Bass Concerto for Christian McBride (2015) and McBride's first work for symphony orchestra, Fried Bacon (2022). Eric Jacobsen, hailed by The New York Times as “an interpretive dynamo,” returns with the perfumed hues of Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Rachmaninoff's final orchestral work, written in New York City and full of longing for his Russian home.

Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert

Saturday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. | Prudential Hall, NJPAC

It's a birthday bash for the Broadway icon! The illustrious Ben Vereen has appeared in some of the most groundbreaking works in musical theater and film. He originated Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, won a Tony Award for Pippin and dazzled in everything from Hair to Fosse to Wicked. In addition, there have been his unforgettable roles in the Bob Fosse film All That Jazz, the landmark TV series Roots and the 2026 hit series The Gray House. On stage or screen, Ben Vereen has been at the center of American cultural history. He'll be joined by an all-star lineup of special guests and the Andy Farber Orchestra, performing songs from Vereen's career on Broadway, film and TV.

Ben Vereen, vocals (Pippin, Hair, Fosse, Wicked), Karrin Allyson, vocals (5-time Grammy nominee), Shoshana Bean, vocals (Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, The Lost Boys), Melba Moore, vocals (Hair, Purlie, Les Miserables), Stephanie Pope, vocals (Chicago, Fosse, Kiss of the Spider Woman), Brian Stokes Mitchell, vocals (Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime), Lillias White, vocals (The Life, Dreamgirls, Fela!, Hadestown), Andy Farber Orchestra, and more TBA.

Charles Lloyd Quartet Featuring Bill Frisell, Larry Grenadier & Kweku Sumbry

Saturday, November 21 at 3:00 p.m. | Victoria Theater, NJPAC

The pioneering NEA Jazz Master Charles Lloyd is at the top of his game. On sax and flute, “he has no peer save himself” (Jazzwise). At 88, Lloyd has a lifetime of achievements to look back on — but looking back isn't his style. He's forever moving forward, earning his crown again and again as “one of America's most influential, experimental and spiritual musicians” (Memphis Music Hall of Fame). Over his career, he has played everything (free jazz, rock 'n' roll, world music, psychedelia) with everyone (B.B. King, Cannonball Adderley, Jimi Hendrix and Brian Wilson, just to name a few). Among his many accolades, he won DownBeat's 2024 quadruple crown: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Tenor Saxophonist of the Year and Hall of Fame.

Charles Lloyd, saxophone/flute, Bill Frisell, guitar, Larry Grenadier, bass, Kweku Sumbry, drums.

New Jersey Symphony / Christian McBride / Eric Jacobsen

Sunday, November 22 at 2:00 p.m. | Prudential Hall, NJPAC

See November 19 for event description.

Dorthaan's Place / Wallace Roney Jr. Quartet

Sunday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. | NICO Kitchen + Bar, NJPAC

NJPAC continues Dorthaan's Place, its popular Sunday jazz brunch series at NICO Kitchen + Bar curated by Newark's First Lady of Jazz, Dorthaan Kirk. The series made its debut during NJPAC's 2012–13 season and has grown ever since. This edition presents the bold, forward-looking sound of electrifying young trumpeter Wallace Roney Jr., leading his Quartet. He comes from a renowned jazz family — his parents are late jazz luminaries Wallace Roney and Geri Allen. His quartet explores the music of Miles Davis, with fearlessly fresh improvisational talent.

“The finest in jazz is on the menu… anticipation runs high at Dorthaan's Place, whether you're there for the music, the food, the scene, Dorthaan, or all of the above.” (All About Jazz)

There are two brunch seatings: 11:00 a.m. (music begins at 11:30 a.m.) and 1:00 p.m. (music begins at 1:30 p.m.).

15th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

Sunday, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. | Victoria Theater, NJPAC

The divine Sarah Vaughan — Newark's greatest musical gift to the world — got her start as the winner of a talent contest. NJPAC honors her legacy every year with the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, the only global jazz vocal contest of its kind, open to all genders and nationalities. This event offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business — and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow. For this 15th annual “The SASSY Awards” event, WBGO Radio's Gary Walker will host and 2024 SVVC winner April May Webb will perform. A panel of all-star judges — Jose James, Gretchen Parlato, Jason Olaine, Lillias White, and T.S. Monk — will select the winner.

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