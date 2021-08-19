Ben Folds, Audra McDonald, and More Come to MPAC This September

MPAC returns to full capacity events in September featuring some of the world's most popular entertainers, including Linda Eder, Willie Nelson and Brian Regan.



Brit Floyd - World Tour 2021

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Brit Floyd, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show," returns to the stage to perform its brand new production, Echoes 2021. The concert includes highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and features a show-stopping 23 minute "note-for-note" performance of the iconic era defining song "Echoes," written 50 years ago, and from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album Meddle.

$49-$79



Ben Folds: In Actual Person Live for Real Tour

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8 pm

Ben is heading out on the road this fall on his In Actual Person Live For Real Tour and he can't wait to see you in real life! Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, Folds performs from his enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

$49-$99

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless

Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8 pm

Armed with only their wits, Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the stage and they're.Scared Scriptless. Laugh yourself senseless as these improv comedy masterminds make up original scenes, songs and more from whatever you suggest. How the heck do they do it? We don't know either!

$49-$79

Audra McDonald

Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 8 pm

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry, as both a singer and an actress. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award, she is as much at home on Broadway, concert and opera stages as she is in roles on film and television.

$69-$129

Willie Nelson & Family

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 8 pm

With a six-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. The ten-time Grammy winner and American music icon performs favorites and music from his new release.

$150-$250



Linda Eder: "Judy Garland: Me and My Shadow"

Friday, September 17, 2021 at 8 pm

Acclaimed vocalist and Broadway start Linda Eder performs music made popular by Judy Garland as MPAC celebrates the opening of its 27th season.

$49-$79

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell

Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 8 pm

Comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell have joined forces to bring their colorful wit and unfiltered banter to the stage in their new show, Bumping Mics. These co-headliners are set to deliver unequaled standup that includes hilarious audience participation in one of the funniest live shows you'll ever see!

$39-$69

Brian Regan

Thursday-Friday, September 23-24 at 8 pm

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree -- Brian Regan is one of the most respected and funniest comedians around. Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian continuously fills venues across America.

$49-$89



John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band

Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8 pm

Multi-Grammy award winning blues rocker John Hiatt ("Have a Little Faith in Me," "Slow Turning") and acclaimed bluegrass singer-songwriter Jerry Douglas ("Gone to Fortingall") join forces to perform the greatest hits from their distinguished careers and music from their upcoming release Leftover Feelings.

$39-$79

Masters of Illusion

Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Cutting-edge illusionists perform sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, hilarious comedy, dangerous escapes and large scale illusions that baffle and astound audience members of all ages.

$39-$69