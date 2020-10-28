Bell Works and Axelrod Performing Arts Academy Present Entertaining Evening Of Halloween Festivities

The event takes place this Friday, October 30th at 5 and 7 pm.

Be prepared for a 'Spine-Tingling' night of Halloween inspired Dances, Musical Theater performances, and 'Spook-en Word' at Bell Works' 'This In Halloween!' Presentation, this Friday, October 30th at 5 and 7 pm (with a rain-date for Saturday, October 31st).

Bell Works' resident professional ballet company, Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), and it's educational arm, Axelrod Performing Arts Academy (APAA), will offer a captivating array of performances including Halloween-themed Broadway and Disney film numbers, recitations of haunting poetry, excerpts from AXCBT's heralded ballet productions of 'Alice In Wonderland' and 'The Jungle Book', and the iconic THRILLER dance.

The artistic team spearheading this unique outdoor event include Juilliard graduate and AXCBT/APAA' director/choreographer, Gabriel Chajnik, Broadway performers Brian O'Brien of CHICAGO and PROMISES, PROMISES and Jenny Hill of Broadway's SPAMALOT and SOMETHING ROTTEN!, and Assistant Choreographer of Radio City Music Hall's CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR, Dylan Pearce.

No Monmouth County venue could be more ideal for a Fall evening than Bell Works' safe and socially distant rooftop patio and, at $20 a ticket, audiences are guaranteed a 'Boo-tiful' outdoor show for all ages. Tickets may still be available at www.AxelrodArtsCenter.com or by calling Axelrod Performing Arts Academy at (732) 497-8961.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You