BWW Review: TUCK EVERLASTING at Chatham Playhouse

Chatham players presents Tuck Everlasting by Claudia Shear, Chris Miller, Nathan Tysen, Tim Federle, directed by Jeffrey Fiorello.

What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey. Based on best-selling children's classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, Tuck Everlasting features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen.

This charming musical was originally slated for the 2019 season but was put on hold due to Covid.

We follow Winnie Foster (Grace Lustig), on this journey. Lustig portrays this rebellious, but sweet 11 year old girl seamlessly. She had the tough task of carrying the show along, almost never leaving the stage and she did it with ease. Sky Spiegel Monroe and Jeffrey Fiorello portray Mae and Angus Tuck, respectively. Monroe portrays sweet, but strong Mae wonderfully and her voice is beautiful. Fiorello's Angus is very charming and lovable. The pair have great chemistry and while Angus is the man of the house, Mae definitely runs it. Sean Lynch-Littlejohn makes us uneasy as Man in the Yellowsuit. His portrayal of this character was spot on and his presence on stage was remarkable. Corey Chichizola and Matt Robert, who portrayed Jesse Tuck and Miles Tuck respectively, each brought their characters to life with such ease. Both actors have Broadway quality voices. While Constable Joe, played by the talented David Simon, was more of the serious authority, his reactions to his goofball partner were hysterical like something out of Abbott and Costello. Zachary Mazouat as Hugo was hilarious and stole every scene. Mazouat made us fall in love with the goofy Hugo and gave us comedic relief. Susie Paplow was amazing as Betsy Foster and Patricia Wry was a pip as Nana. No musical is complete without an ensemble. This talented ensemble was energetic and helped tell the story just as much as the principals.

The montage where we watch Winnie Foster grow up and experience all of life's events, only through the movement of dance, was beautifully executed by Choreographer Amy Calzone. I don't think there was dry eye in the house by the end of it.

The lighting design was done by Mark Reilly. Reilly brought the woods to life through his design with projections of leaves covering the floor. The fair that Winnie and Jesse Tuck sneak out to is lit up with colorful, fun, bright lights. The lighting for the scenes of the Tucks' home was warm and inviting, a reflection of the loving family. The moment where Angus Tuck and Winnie are in a boat fishing, lighting is used to create the body of water. The movement of the boat is cleverly and creatively designed and executed through the magic of theater (you will have to see for yourself).

This musical will warm your heart, make you laugh and cry. It is not to be missed!

Full cast includes Corey Chichizola, Sky Spiegel Monroe, Matt Robert, Jeffrey Fiorello, Jayden Declet, Grace Lustig, Sean Lynch-Littlejohn, Susie Paplow, Pat Powers Wry, Zachary Mazouat, David Simon, Ron Buesser (Guitar), Brandon Conti, Dominic Crisonino, Jessie Dromsky-Reed (Dance Captain), Samantha Ferrara, James Hahn, Alyson Pemoulié Halter, Carly Hatcher, Vin Macri, Ariel Sanchez-Bello, Erica Stuppler, Mason Townsend, Jessica Walch

Musicians:

Lois Buesser - Conductor and Keyboard 1

Harmony Chau - Keyboard 2

Jon Bencivenga - Reeds

Graham Cohen - Violin, Viola

Peter Howard - Cello

Peter Saleh - Percussion

Jake Fiorello - Percussion

Directed by Jeffrey Fiorello; Musical Director Lois Buesser; Choreographer Amy Calzone; Produced by Bob Denmark; Costume Design by Fran Harrison; Sound Design by Joe De Vico; Set Design by Roy Pancirov; Scenic Design/Artist Gordon Weiner; Lighting Design by Mark Reilly; Props/Set Decoration by Tish Lum; Production Coordinator Steffi Denmark; Production Stage Manager Elizabeth Rogers; and Rehearsal Stage Manager Geneviève Anderson.

Tuck Everlasting runs through March 12th. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or Online. To access the theater's new online ticketing service, where you can now reserve your particular seat, please visit https://ccp.booktix.com/.

Chatham Playhouse requires anyone over the age of 5 to show proof of up-to-date vaccination status (booster when applicable) upon entering the building. Proof may be presented as either an original vaccine card, photocopy/print, digital image, or phone app. All audience members must be masked at all times while inside the building.

Next up on the Chatham stage is Calendar Girls by Tim Firth in May.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Chatham Playhouse