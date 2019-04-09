BWW Review: THE WILD PARTY at Rutgers Cabaret Theatre Tackles Complicated Topics Gracefully

The Cast of "The Wild Party"

Photo Courtesy of Rutgers Cabaret Theatre

The Cabaret Theatre at Rutgers University finishes its 2018-19 season with their final musical production, The Wild Party. With a book and score by Andrew Lippa, The Wild Party ran Off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000 and had an all-star cast, including Brian d'Arcy James, Taye Diggs, Idina Menzel, and Julia Murney. Though the run only lasted 54 performances, it has become a favorite for Broadway fans and won multiple Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards.

Based on a poem by Joseph Moncure March, The Wild Party, directed by Maya Mitterhoff, is set in the 1920's Prohibition Era. Queenie, a vaudeville dancer, and Burrs, a vaudeville clown, seem to have the perfect relationship. After some time, Queenie notices that Burrs has become manipulative, controlling, and sexually abusive. To lighten the mood, they decide to throw a party for their friends at their apartment, but when Queenie's friend Kate brings an unexpected guest, Mr. Black, to the party, he attempts to romantically pursue her, leaving Burrs to sulk in his own jealousy. During a night filled with sex, drugs, alcohol, and violent behavior, relationships are tested.

Each of the Rutgers students who starred in this production did great justice to the roles they portrayed. Freshman Mary Klein led the cast as Queenie, the blonde female protagonist. Klein's incredible voice became present from the first note she hit in her solo "Out of the Blue," giving the audience insight into Queenie's distress and loss of spark in her romance with Burrs. She took control over center stage in the catchy number "Raise the Roof" with rest of the cast circling around her, explaining how upset she felt when she saw Burrs flirting with other women at the party.

Mary Klein and Liam McGreary as Queenie and Burrs in "The Wild Party"

Photo Courtesy of Rutgers Cabaret Theatre

Fifth-year student Liam McGeary starred as the angry and intense Burrs, who covers up his sadness with drinking and drugs and takes his rage out on others, especially Queenie. McGreary's performance captured the audience's attention in the Act I finale, "What Is It About Her?" which occurs when Burrs sees Queenie kissing Black, allowing him to realize his feelings for her. He embodies Burrs' lively side in the musical number "Let Me Drown" and alleviates his depression by putting on clown makeup and dancing around in a bathtub. McGreary's undeniable, gut-wrenching performance of "Make Me Happy" was the most memorable part of the show, depicting Burrs' arrogance and failure to win Queenie back, ultimately spiraling into a dark downfall.

Jairo Campo as Black in "The Wild Party"

Photo Courtesy of Rutgers Cabaret Theatre

Playing the character of Black, a club doorman, is Junior Jairo Campo. Black is calmer, more mature, and easy going unlike Burrs. Campo's voice shined in the soft ballad, "Poor Child" where he voices his sympathy for Queenie and Burrs' unhealthy relationship and wants to help her get through the pain she is suffering from. In his solo "I'll Be Here," Black convinces Queenie that he is a better man for her than Burrs is. Campo and Klein had effortless onstage chemistry, specifically in the duets "Tell Me Something" and "Come With Me." These two songs were an opportunity to see Queenie and Black's connection unfold, even though deep inside Queenie felt guilty about cheating on Burrs.

Sabrina Dunn as Kate and Liam McGreary as Burrs in "The Wild Party"

Photo Courtesy of Rutgers Cabaret Theatre

Sophomore Sabrina Dunn is the flirty and attention-seeking prostitute and cocaine-addict, Kate. Her solo, "Look At Me Now" shook the room. Dunn brings cleverness to Kate in her plan of bringing Black as a party guest to break up Queenie and Burrs. Despite Kate's crazy personality, she is always looking out for her friend. Dunn showed her true belting pipes in the powerful, jazzy Act II opener, "The Life of the Party."

Though each of the four leads did a fantastic job as stars in their own right, The Wild Party was truly an ensemble piece. The group dances "The Juggernaut" and "A Wild, Wild Party" had synchronized choreography by Olivia Accardo and showcased how well this cast works together. Dan Robertson and Nina Tripodi, who played husband-and wife duo Eddie and Mae nailed the ying-and-yang duet "Two of a Kind," Steph Bradli sang the comedic lesbian anthem "Old Fashioned Love Story" as Madeline True, and Sophie Hill took on the quiet role of Jackie, which included a beautiful dance solo called "Jackie's Last Dance."

Steph Bradli as Madeline True and the cast of "The Wild Party"

Photo Courtesy of Rutgers Cabaret Theatre

The costumes consisted of fancy suits with trousers and sequin flapper dresses of all colors with matching headbands and looked like they were pulled straight from the 1920's. The bare, in-the-round set (also designed by director Maya Mitterhoff) filled each corner of the square theatre with scattered furniture: a white couch, bed, and table; and props of drugs, alcohol and cigarettes. There was a colorful rug painted on the center of the stage. The minimal set allowed the audience to solely focus on the acting, which was a great touch.

The students involved in Rutgers' Cabaret Theatre's The Wild Party gracefully pulled off a complicated production of a beloved show, which explored touchy themes such as gun violence, gender stereotypes, abuse, and drug and alcohol addiction. They did not shy away from anything and told the story as realistically as possible. Adults ages 18+ are sure to enjoy this piece of theatre.

Tickets for The Wild Party can be purchased by visiting the Rutgers Cabaret Theatre website at www.rutgerscabaret.org. The show will continue performances this coming weekend on April 12-14. The theatre is located at 7 Suydam Street in New Brunswick. For more information on Cabaret Theatre, you can follow them on Twitter @RutgersCabaret, Instagram @cabaret_theatre, or Facebook at www.facebook.com/rutgerscabaret.





