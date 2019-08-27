BWW Review: Capital Productions' COMPANY at Henderson Theatre Reflects on Life

The cast of Capital Productions' Company

Photo Credit: Capital Productions

Capital Productions presents the second show of their 2019 summer season, Stephen Sondheim's Company. With music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by George Furth, Company first opened on Broadway in 1970. The show ran for two years and was revived twice, both in 1995 and 2006. It was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won six, including Best Musical.

Amanda Faria directed and choreographed Capital Productions' presentation of Company. The synopsis reads, "On the night of his 25th birthday (originally 35, this production changed the age to 25), Robert contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends - 'those good and crazy people [his] married friends' - explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions."

DaShaun Williams as Bobby in Capital Productions' Company

Photo Credit: Capital Productions

DaShaun Williams plays the lead role of Robert, or "Bobby" as he is referred to throughout the show. Williams did a great job playing someone who is conflicted with his life and struggles with seeing what his friends have, and figuring out whether he wants the same for himself. He was an incredible performer who put his heart and soul into Stephen Sondheim's score in the songs "Someone Is Waiting," "Marry Me A Little," and "Being Alive," which was a fantastic ending to the musical.

The cast of Company shined in musical numbers such as "Side By Side By Side," which showcased amazing choreography, "Sorry-Grateful," "Another Hundred People," and "Barcelona." A simple set design with a couch, bed, and table was enough to set the stage for the actors to perform. Credit for costume design goes to Kaity McBurnie.

The cast of Capital Productions' Company performing the song "Side By Side"

Photo Credit: Capital Productions

Thirteen other cast members starred as Bobby's friends and lovers who supported him along the way as he reflected on his 25th year of life. Playing his married friends were Kyle Hayes as Harry, Bethany Miranda as Sarah, Robert Snyder IV as David, Dorothy Jo Blomquist as Jenny, Brandon Davis as Peter, LeighAnn Binnix as Susan, Justin Binnix as Paul, Jessica Magodosko as Amy, Darren DeAngelo as Larry, and Sharon Coyle-Seed as Joanne. Natasha J. Gaston, JQ Hennessy, and Colleen Gilgan played Bobby's three lovers, April, Marta, and Kathy. A job was well done by all of the members of Capital Productions to bring out the unique personalities of each character.

Capital Productions' Company ran from August 23-25 at the Henderson Theatre in Lincroft, NJ. For more information on Capital Productions, you can follow them on Instagram @capital_productions_, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CapitalNJ, or visit their website https://capitalproductions.org.





