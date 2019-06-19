BWW Previews: BERGEN / ROCKLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL at German Masonic Park

Jun. 19, 2019  

THE EAST COAST'S PREMIER AMERICANA ROOTS-ROCK FESTIVAL RETURNS!

The legendary John Prine will be making his only New York/New Jersey-area summer appearance with a full-band, full-length concert performance at the 6th Annual Rockland-Bergen Music Festival in Tappan, New York - right on the NY/NJ border!

Prine who has been selling out arenas from coast to coast has experienced a tremendous renaissance this year as fans of all ages are discovering or re-discovering why he was often called "The next Bob Dylan".

Steve Earle and the Dukes

The Annual Rockland-Bergen Music Festival in Tappan is now in its 6th year and remains the east coast's PREMIER Americana Roots-Rock Festival.

This coming weekend a line-up that would be considered a mini-Woodstock, will take the stage for two days in what will certainly be the concert event of the summer for Bergen County and Rockland County.

This line-up is a combination of legendary artists like John Prine, Steve Earle, and Wille Nile, as well as several of the country's hottest artists like Donna the Buffalo and the hottest young country duo (fresh from their tour in support of Bon Jovi) Williams Honor.

Donna the Buffalo

Here's the full list of bands appearing at the festival:

John Prine, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Willie Nile Band, Donna The Buffalo, Joe Purdy, James Maddock Band, Jeffrey Gaines, Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan, Williams Honor, Guy Davis, Anthony D'Amato, Miss Emily, Matt Jaffe, Christine Martucci, The Demos, The Roues Brothers, Johnny Markowski, Annika Bennett, Joe D'Urso's Acoustic Excursion, Tim O'Donohue & TMU, Bobby DiBlasio Band, JaCob, Stella Mrowicki, Adam Falcon, David Frye, Jessy Tomsko, Joe Rapolla, Chihoe Hahn, Pete Mancini, McMule, The Foxfires, Scott Wolfson and Other Heroes, Slippery Chickens, School of Rock Orangeburg and Bach to Rock!

The festival takes place at:

German Masonic Park

89 Western Highway

Tappan, NY 10983

From North or South take the Palisade Parkway to Exit 6E, Orangeburg Road East, proceed on Orangeburg Rd. East two (2) traffic lights to Western Highway. Right onto Western Highway South. Proceed about 1.4 miles to German Masonic Park on right.

Only 14 miles from the George Washington Bridge, 6 miles from the TZ Bridge and 25 miles from Lincoln Tunnel!"

This will be the concert event of the summer! You don't want to miss it!

-Peter Danish

Tickets available at:

https://www.rocklandmusicfestival.com/tickets.php



From This Author Peter Danish

Peter Danish is an award-winning author and playwright. He is also a Media Marketing Consultant and Classical Arts Presenter. He is a founding member of (read more...)

