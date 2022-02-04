BWW Interview: Helen Exel of CLARK GABLE SLEPT HERE at Nutley Little Theatre

Initially slated for the 2020-2021 season, NLT's production of Michael McKeever's "Clark Gable Slept Here" was postponed when theaters across the globe were forced to shut their doors due to the pandemic. Director Helen Exel talks to BroadwayWorld about this journey.

Please tell us about yourself.

I have been retired for about ten years and still find there's not enough time in a day. Aside from theater I love doing volunteer work in my community.

Let us know a little about your involvement in theater.

I started late in theater due to raising my children and being involved with their pastimes. I moved to TX for a while, wanted to meet people and saw a notice for a play reading group at the local theater. I got hooked, met so many dear theater friends and the rest is history.

What inspired you to direct this piece?

I read play after play trying to find the right one and hit the jackpot with this one. I love the subtle humor and the twist and turns the plot takes. My favorite playwright is Neil Simon and Mr. McKeever's style, in my opinion,is similar.

This show was initially canceled due to the pandemic. What has the journey been like finally being able to do this show?

We were well into rehearsals when we had to shut down. I was devastated, but in my heart I knew someway somehow this play would have to make it to stage. Unfortunately due to their personal circumstances I lost most of my original cast. Due to the pandemic it was very difficult casting again and a couple cast members joined us late into rehearsals, but every one has rolled up their sleeves and is giving it their all .

What do you want your audiences to take away from this show?

I would like the audience first and foremost to have some giggles and gasps and forget about the outside world for about 90 minutes. Secondly I'm hoping they will realize that in life sometimes things might not seem what they really are.

McKeever's play takes us through the night of the Golden Globe Awards. While one of Hollywood's brightest stars is accepting his Award, his publicity team contemplates what to do about the corpse of a male prostitute found in his room by the hotel maid. As they try to clean up and perform damage control, the plot twists and turns, leading to more hilarity.

The cast includes:

Kristie McClain - Estelle the Maid

Greg Northam - Jarod "Hilly" Hilliard

John Fraissinet - Gage Holland

Ann Grippo - Morgan Wright

Joey Nasta - Travis

Russ Meyer - Presenter

Patrick Zane - Voiceovers

Stage Manager - Donna Fraissinet

Performances are February 11, 12, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 8:00 PM and February 13, 20, 26 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60125

**This show is not suitable for children.**

**Please note all patrons of Nutley Little Theatre must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance date. Masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater. All cast and crew members are vaccinated.*

For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com or follow them on Facebook: @NutleyLittleTheatre and Instagram: @NutleyLittleTheatreNJ

Artwork by: Stephen Crooks