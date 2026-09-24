BLUES AND THE ABSTRACT TRUTH to be Performed by NEC Jazz Orchestra

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The NEC Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Ken Schaphorst will explore the many ways in which the blues are expressed in music for voice and big band in Blues and the Abstract Truth on Thursday, October 22 at the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. Admission for the 7:30 p.m. concert is free.



Early, traditional examples of blues will be featured, including Count Basie's “Every Day I Have the Blues,” Billy Eckstine's 'Blowin' the Blues Away,' Duke Ellington's “Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue,” and W.C. Handy's 'Friendless Blues.' More modern blues offshoots will also be included, such as Jimmy Heath's 'Gingerbread Boy,' Julius Hemphill's “C/Saw,” Charles Mingus's 'Goodbye Pork Pie Hat.' and Oliver Nelson's 'Stolen Moments.' Tickets and information at necmusic.edu.



Founded by Eben Tourjée in Boston, Massachusetts in 1867, the New England Conservatory (NEC) represents a new model of music school that combines the best of European tradition with American innovation. The school stands at the center of Boston's rich cultural history and musical life, presenting concerts at the renowned Jordan Hall. Propelled by profound artistry, bold creativity, and deep compassion, NEC seeks to amplify musicians' impact on advancing our shared humanity and empowers students to meet today's changing world head-on, equipped with the tools and confidence to forge multidimensional lives of artistic depth and relevance.







Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 11 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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