BLUES AND THE ABSTRACT TRUTH to be Performed by NEC Jazz Orchestra
Ken Schaphorst leads the ensemble through blues classics and contemporary works at the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre.
The NEC Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Ken Schaphorst will explore the many ways in which the blues are expressed in music for voice and big band in Blues and the Abstract Truth on Thursday, October 22 at the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. Admission for the 7:30 p.m. concert is free.
Early, traditional examples of blues will be featured, including Count Basie's “Every Day I Have the Blues,” Billy Eckstine's 'Blowin' the Blues Away,' Duke Ellington's “Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue,” and W.C. Handy's 'Friendless Blues.' More modern blues offshoots will also be included, such as Jimmy Heath's 'Gingerbread Boy,' Julius Hemphill's “C/Saw,” Charles Mingus's 'Goodbye Pork Pie Hat.' and Oliver Nelson's 'Stolen Moments.' Tickets and information at necmusic.edu.
Founded by Eben Tourjée in Boston, Massachusetts in 1867, the New England Conservatory (NEC) represents a new model of music school that combines the best of European tradition with American innovation. The school stands at the center of Boston's rich cultural history and musical life, presenting concerts at the renowned Jordan Hall. Propelled by profound artistry, bold creativity, and deep compassion, NEC seeks to amplify musicians' impact on advancing our shared humanity and empowers students to meet today's changing world head-on, equipped with the tools and confidence to forge multidimensional lives of artistic depth and relevance.
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