BLACK VIOLIN Announced at MPAC, April 14

Black Violin, the genre-bending group that merges hip hop with classical, returns to MPAC as part of its 2022 Impossible Tour. Black Violin performs on Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.

Fans can expect to hear top hits Impossible is Possible and Showoff, from the album that Billboard claims, "continues to celebrate Black Violin's genre-less approach to music."

Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste, and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music; establishing a distinguished, genre-bending sound that has often been described as "classical boom".

Creative collaborations include Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys. In 2016, Black Violin composed music for FOX's hit TV series Pitch and the group has made appearances on HBO's Ballers, The Tonight Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen Show and the 2016 Heisman Trophy Presentation on ESPN.

Black Violin has spent the last year finding creative ways to share their music with fans during the pandemic lockdown. Fans were able to watch the duo perform safely and from the comfort of their homes through the livestreaming platform StageIt. The group aimed to uplift spirits and connect with fans from afar during a time of uncertainty. Black Violin also wanted to continue their musical education outreach and did this by hosting a free Masterclass Series on their Youtube channel for beginners, pros, and everyone in between. The series consisted of interactive livestream workshops that challenged viewers to think outside of the box and instilled confidence in young musicians. The Masterclass "students" were encouraged to watch along with their instruments and participate when prompted. They were also able to interact directly with the artists through a live Q&A at the end of each class.

Black Violin also continues to inspire youth through their nonprofit organization The Black Violin Foundation. The organization is dedicated to empowering youth by working with them in their communities to provide access to quality music programs that encourage creativity. The foundation was featured on CBS This Morning in early 2021. Each year the foundation's inaugural program provides scholarships and grants to youth who would like to continue their musical education through a program of their liking that fosters musical creativity and innovation.