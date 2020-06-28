BCP Will Stream Archival Performance Of BROADWAY SINGS AMERICA

The current COVID -19 crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down, and the ban on gatherings in New Jersey extends to all other performance spaces as well, including the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players (BCP) since 1949. The show must go on(line) and, luckily, streaming video makes that possible.

Originally conceived by Jacqueline McElroy-Poquette and Nina Lionetti with musical direction by Steve Bell for BCP's 2018-2019 season, BROADWAY SINGS AMERICA: The Social Conscience of Musical Theater will be streamed in its entirety, for free, just in time for 4th of July festivities starting Friday, July 3 at 7:00 PM. This 70-minute acclaimed original concert offers inspiring performances of hit Broadway songs touching upon various elements of the world of politics, showcasing categories such as history, war and patriotism. Selections include musical performances from 1776, Fiorello, Les Miserables, South Pacific, Ragtime, Cabaret, and more, featuring such popular songs as “Camelot”, “Little Tin Box”, "The Money Song”, “Do You Hear the People Sing”, “You’ve Got To Be Taught”, and “God Bless America”.

The concert, which will be available online at www.bcplayers.org/broadway-sings-america /, will remain free of charge and available for unlimited viewing throughout the summer. Bergen County Players will continue to offer in-depth and accessible virtual content that engages theater audiences and artists in a meaningful way during this period of social distancing.

A Life Member of BCP, Jacqueline McElroy-Poquette has been active with the Players for over 35 years. Her long list of directorial credits include an eclectic mixture of over 30 dramas, musicals and comedies, including Spamalot, A Streetcar Named Desire, A View From the Bridge, Man of La Mancha, Autograph Hound, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Melody Lingers On and the Perry Award-winning The Beauty Queen of Leenane, to name a few.

Those interested in supporting Bergen County Players with a tax deductible donation can do so beginning July 1st at www.bcplayers.org/donate /.

