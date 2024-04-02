BASF Will Sponsor MPAC Sustainability Talk By Photographer Ami Vitale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MPAC's Sustainability Series returns on April 24 with two free lectures by noted wildlife photographer Ami Vitale. In the morning, she will speak with school groups; a public lecture will be held at 7:30 pm.

The MPAC Sustainability Series is sponsored by BASF, which makes them free to the public. Tickets are currently sold out for both events.

“MPAC is thrilled to be partnering with BASF to continue to bring to Morristown world renowned wildlife photographers, environmentalists and conservationists as part of our annual Earth Day Sustainability Series,” said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. “We thank BASF for once again providing us an opportunity to make these events free to the public.”

“BASF is dedicated to sustainability and environmental stewardship, and we are honored to be part of this important educational programming that inspires our community to take action toward a more sustainable future,” said Joseph Jones, Head of Communications for BASF Corporation in the U.S. “We are proud that BASF's support for the Changemaker Speaker Series at MPAC makes these events accessible to the public for free, including a dedicated session for 1,300 local school children, helping spark interest in science at an early age.”

Photographer, filmmaker, and writer Ami Vitale's “Wild Hope” talk takes us on a journey, sharing powerful stories that drive change and inspire us all to push boundaries and have impact in our daily lives. Ami's captivating stories are about people learning from wildlife and protecting endangered species like pandas, rhinos, and elephants. These uplifting narratives show us how hope and collective action are shaping a brighter future for our planet.

Ami Vitale, photographer and documentary filmmaker, illuminates the unsung heroes and communities protecting wildlife and finding harmony in our natural world. Ami's contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including being named a Conservation International Innovators Fellow and a 2024 inductee into the North Carolina Media and Journalism Hall of Fame. She is also the recipient of prestigious awards such as the Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service, the Lucie Humanitarian Award and a six-time World Press Photos award winner. Notably, Instyle magazine recognized Ami as one of fifty Badass Women, a series celebrating women who show up, speak up and get things done. Ami is also the founder and Executive Director of Vital Impacts, a women-led non-profit organization that uses art and storytelling to support grassroots conservation efforts around the world.