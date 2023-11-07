B - THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

Performances are on Saturday, November 25 at 2pm and 5pm. 

Nov. 07, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents B—The Underwater Bubble Show on Saturday, November 25 at 2pm and 5pm. This lavish production features dancers, acrobats, puppetry, original music, and fantastic bubble effects to create a dreamlike underwater atmosphere. Tickets range from $19-$39.  

Inspired by the famous Canadian troupe Cirque du Soleil, B—The Underwater Bubble Show is a modern fairy tale with one major twist. Office-worker Mr. B discovers a little aquarium that appears like magic inside his briefcase and gradually becomes enchanted by the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia. The main character is played by a skillful actor/mime exaggerating his gradual transformation from stressed out modernity to absolute wonder. This visually spectacular show incorporates the latest in stage technology: lasers, low ground smoke, and flying foam simulate waves and the underwater atmosphere.  

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 




