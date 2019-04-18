Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents Â“A Star is BornÂ” Scholarship Competition

High School Seniors from Woodbridge Township and Staten Island will compete for one of four performance slots at the Avenel Performing Arts Center and a scholarship toward the school of their choice. The Top seventeen competition will be on April 29, 2019 and the final showcase with the four winners will be on May 20, 2019.

Each school has held their own auditions to find who will represent their school in the final competition. The schools and their talented students participating are listed below.

Woodbridge High School: Michael McLaughlin, Zoe Nalepa, Dynasty Suarez

John F. Kennedy Memorial High School: Sebastian Addeo, Nathaniel Cruz, Aratrika Dey

Colonia High School: Kelly Branco, Ryan Campbell, Jazmyn McKelvin

CSI High School for International Studies: Jed Rendo Magracia

Curtis High School: Jordan Caldwell

Susan E. Wagner High School: Rebecca Quilla

Tottenville High School: Julia Bottiglieri

Staten Island Technical High School: Kristian Marino

Gaynor McCown Expeditionary Learning School: Aliya Cutugno

New Dorp High School: Haley Holmes

Port Richmond High School: Michael Roldan

Each school in Staten Island will choose one student to represent them, while each Woodbridge Township public school will choose three students to represent them in the Top seventeen competition.

The Top seventeen (eight students from Staten Island and nine from Woodbridge Township) will compete in front of a team of three judges to determine the winner. The second, third and fourth place winners will serve as "Opening Acts" for the winning performer in the final show. Executive and Artistic Director, Anthony J. Wilkinson, will produce and direct the winning act at the brand-new Avenel Performing Arts Center venue. Robin Klinger from Robin Klinger Entertainment, Randy Chaplin from Chaplin Entertainment Inc., and Kristen Ernst from UIA Presents will be the three honorable judges for this competition. Each judge is a well-respected agent in multiple areas of the arts, each with over 20 years of expertise in their field.

Anthony J. Wilkinson is a Staten Island native who attended New Dorp High School. Wilkinson feels fortunate to be able to give back to the Staten Island community while also creating an incredible opportunity for his new workplace location, Woodbridge Township. He is also an anti-bullying and harassment speaker who travels around to schools to share his story through a forum called "It Gets Better."

Wilkinson takes a special interest in the school systems and is always looking for opportunities to stay involved and give back. Creating the "A Star is Born" competition is an opportunity like no other. "Discovering a diamond in the rough student is my ultimate goal," said Wilkinson.

Candidates will compete in the Avenel Performing Arts Center Talent Scholarship event on April 29, 2019 to be considered for one of four monetary scholarships to be issued directly to the college or university of the winners' choice in September 2019.

Scholarships are 1st Place: $5,000.00, 2nd Place: $3,000.00, 3rd Place: $1,000.00, 4th Place: $500.00. Tickets will be priced at $29.50, $19.50 and a student discounted ticket will be available. Tickets are on sale at www.avenelarts.com, or you can call the Box Office at (732) 314-0500.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You