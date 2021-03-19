Aurway Celebrates Women's History Month With Virtual Concert

Join Aurway Repertory Theatre for a live streamed event in celebration of Women's History Month with Musicals In Concert, featuring "What Comes Next?" on March 25th, at 8pm, via Facebook and Youtube.

WHAT COMES NEXT? is a one - act play with music written and composed by Aurway's Co-founder and Creative Director, Lawrence Dandridge. On stage, What Comes Next meets Marie, a middle-aged housewife on the evening of an annual gala she attends with her husband. Set in an attic, Marie finds herself confronted by three of her past selves, who help her come to grips with some hard truths about the state of her marriage.

In this reimagined virtual concert, Dandridge abandons the play's book fully and replaces it with real-time, round table discussion held amongst the cast members. Also stepping away from the show's traditional 4 person casting, this concert will feature 10 of Aurway's beautifully dynamic women, in compliance with all Covid-19 regulations.

Aurway A.R.T.I.S.T.s include the event's host, Veronica Gonmiah (Co-Founder/Art Director), Tahphaneese Braswell, and Alneesha Moret Harris, all who were in the original cast of "What Comes Next?" at the 2019 New York Summer Theatre Festival. Joining them are Shania Mundy, Bri Javis, Amber Ruffin, Brittany Lindsey, Lenyx Rose, Quashierra Muhamad, and Brianna Thomas. They will be accompanied by Dandridge on piano, Joe Hendrix on guitar, and Leonardo De Jesus on percussion.

Join us LIVE on March 25th at 8pm to celebrate Women's History Month with Aurway's MUSICALS IN CONCERT! This will be live streamed on Aurway's Facebook Page (@Aurwayart) and Youtube Page (@Aurwayart).

Musicals in Concert featuring "What Comes Next?" is presented in partnership with My Sister's Lighthouse Resource Center of Newark, NJ. $15 suggested donation but this event is FREE for all! A portion of our proceeds will be donated to My Sisters Lighthouse Resource Center of Newark, NJ.

For help or more info, visit mysisterslighthouse.org.