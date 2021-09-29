Atlantic Health System's And Mountain Lakes Resident Nikki Sumpter Named To MPAC's Board Of Trustees

Nikki Sumpter, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Atlantic Health System, has been named to the Board of Trustees of Mayo Performing Arts Center.

"Performing arts are a celebration of the beauty and connection we create as individuals, communities, and the world," Ms. Sumpter said. "For over 25 years, Mayo Performing Arts Center has provided an inclusive home for artistic expression; a gathering place where audiences are amazed, inspired and reminded to dream big. I am proud to serve as a board trustee and honored to help shape MPAC's exciting future."

"Nikki's extensive experience as a leader and innovator in human resources, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and wellness at the region's leading non-profit health system add valuable resources to our Board as our organization continues to grow and expand," said Greg Supron, Chairman, Board of Trustees, MPAC.

Nikki Sumpter is passionate about solving problems to unleash the power of people to succeed, communities to thrive, and organizations to grow. As Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer for Atlantic Health System, Ms. Sumpter has oversight for key business services, including human resources, diversity and inclusion, marketing and communications, sustainability, and philanthropy in support of the Atlantic Health System.

Under her leadership, Atlantic Health System has been named to Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" and "Best Workplaces for Women," PEOPLE's Companies that Care, and has received awards from Practice Greenhealth.

Her many accomplishments lie in a thoughtful approach, an uncompromising work ethic, and a collaborative style that uncovers the best strategy, designs the right systems, and executes the most efficient plans. Ms. Sumpter has been recognized as a 2021 ROI-New Jersey Influencer People of Color, NJBIZ Best Fifty Women in Business and 2020 Woman of Achievement by the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey.

Prior to joining Atlantic Health System, Ms. Sumpter served as SVP of Human Resources and Learning at JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, Texas, where she led the human resources division, network education and learning, occupational health and wellness, and diversity and inclusion functions. Ms. Sumpter's professional experience in human resources spans more than twenty years.

In addition to serving on the MPAC Board, Ms. Sumpter serves on the board of trustees for Saint Elizabeth University. She is a board member for the New Jersey Morris-Sussex-Warren Workforce Development, Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, as well as Cornerstone Family Programs/Morristown Neighborhood House. She furthers her commitment to community stewardship as a member of The Links, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Ms. Sumpter received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Human Resources from the University of North Carolina - Charlotte and earned a Master of Science degree in Human Resources Development from Villanova University.

She is a resident of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey.