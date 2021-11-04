Aspire PAC Will Perform MOANA JR. This Month

On November 12 and 13, Aspire Performing Arts Company (Aspire PAC) presents Disney's Moana JR. at Preakness Reformed Church. Based on the hit Disney film, Moana JR. is a treat for the entire family.

See the line where the sky meets the sea? You'll love this thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, such as "How Far I'll Go," "Shiny," and "You're Welcome." With its empowering message of bravery, Moana JR. is sure to awaken your inner hero!

The production includes 16 performers ages 8-13 from across northern New Jersey, including Alexa Ahmuty, Aleyna Ambrosio, Madison Bermudo, Gaby Couto, Jiana Cruz, Edward Finn, Laila Fleischer, Jacob Gonzalez-Lopez, Brynn Jones, Gabriella Levi, Stella Nardone, Andrew Sternberg, Anara Sullivan, Rayna Tuttle, Vann Tuttle, and Anabelle Vazquez.

Performances will take place Friday, November 12 at 7:00PM and Saturday, November 13 at 2:00PM at Preakness Reformed Church, located at 131 Church Lane, Wayne, NJ. To purchase tickets, visit aspirepac.booktix.com or call 201-220-4933.

Disney's Moana JR. is directed by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso with Cheryl Wilbur as Associate Director. The show features musical direction by K. Leigh Weinman and choreography by Melanie Della-Peruti. Madison Jones is the Stage Manager.

"The story is a modern Disney classic about strength, love, and the journey to discover who you truly are," said Vettoso. "We are so excited for audiences of all ages to enjoy this stage adaptation of the beloved movie, and this cast will not disappoint!"

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth, teens, and young adults. Since 2016, Aspire has received 13 New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, four Broadway World Regional Awards (35 nominations), and 35 National Youth Arts Awards (50+ nominations). For more information on Aspire PAC, visit aspirepac.com or find Aspire on social media @aspirepac.

Disney's Moana JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Moana JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.