Artwork Depicting Personal, Powerful Stories Of Racism To Be Installed At West Windsor Arts Center

The finished product will be unveiled during a special dedication ceremony on Saturday, October 17, at 11 a.m.

Across the world, artwork inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement continues to generate awareness, spark action and define this moment in history as one in which we can no longer be silent. West Windsor Arts Council, in partnership with the African American Parent Support Group (AAPSG) of West Windsor-Plainsboro, is giving a voice to the movement locally through its participation in Art Against Racism: Memorial.Monument.Movement.

"Art Against Racism was initially launched in 2019 to educate and engage the public about racial inequality and social injustice through the visual arts," says Rhinold Ponder, artist and founder of the new nonprofit organization of the same name. Heightened awareness of the BLM movement fueled by outrage over the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor prompted Ponder to create a grassroots arts project called Memorial.Monument.Movement. Now unfolding on a groundbreaking video platform, Memorial.Monument.Movement is a virtual exhibition of BLM-inspired artwork - and a call to action.

West Windsor Arts Council answered the call. "As an arts center, we believe that everyone has a seat at the table and everyone's voice is important," says Aylin Green, Executive Director of West Windsor Arts Council. "We invited artists and community members to share their stories on dozens of fabric squares sewn together to create one unifying installation." Each fabric square reflects ideas and experiences about racism and sets intentions for an anti-racist society.

The finished product will be unveiled during a special dedication ceremony on Saturday, October 17, at 11 a.m. Artists and community members will share their stories during the event.

Latoya Edwards, the West Windsor resident who leads the African American Parent Support Group of WW-P, will recount the day she was told she did not "belong" in a predominantly white neighborhood in Boston. It was decades ago, but it made a lasting impression.

A powerful poem by retired educator, quiltmaker, and noted poet Gail Mitchell will be read. The poem, titled "Abecedarian from a Jersey Girl of Color," takes you on a haunting journey of our past as it reflects upon her personal experiences: "People considered chattel. People scattered like vermin in the tower of Babel," it reads.

All are welcome to attend this socially distanced outdoor event, or watch it live on Facebook at facebook.com/westwindsorartscenter.

"We are thankful to West Windsor Arts Center for their support and participation in this very timely community project," adds Ponder. He looks forward to the moment this amazing work of art, a testimony to change, is seen hanging on the front facade of West Windsor Arts Center at 952 Alexander Road in Princeton Junction, NJ.

For more information, visit https://westwindsorarts.org

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You