Art House Productions to Present 17th Annual Snow Ball Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions will present the 17th Annual Snow Ball Gala on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 8 PM to 11 PM, with an exclusive VIP Honoree Dinner starting at 6 PM. The event will be held at Hudson County Community College’s Culinary Arts School and Conference Center, 161 Newkirk St, Jersey City, NJ 07306. This year’s theme, Spectacle of Wonder, brings the enchantment of the circus to life as we celebrate the vibrant arts and culture scene in Jersey City and honor the incredible individuals who champion Art House Productions’ mission to support artists and enrich Hudson County through exceptional arts programming. Creative black-tie attire is encouraged.

Art House will honor the following outstanding contributors to Jersey City’s arts community:

Hudson County Executive: Craig Guy

Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival Producer: Eddie Baez

Executive Director of the Historic Downtown Special Improvement District (HDSID): Rachel Sieg

Artist, Curator, and Arts Advocate: Bryant Small

President and CEO of Jersey City Medical Center RWJ Barnabas Health: Michael Prilutsky

“We are beyond excited to celebrate this year’s extraordinary honorees, who have each made significant contributions to the arts and community,” said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. “Their leadership and advocacy exemplify the power of the arts to inspire, transform, and connect us all.”

The evening begins with the VIP Dinner from 6 PM to 8 PM, where guests will enjoy a three-course meal, hear speeches from the honorees, explore the silent auction, and delight in a live music performance from the Jack Breslin Trio.

From 8 PM to 11 PM, the gala transforms into an immersive dance party celebration featuring:

An open bar and light fare

A costume contest

Exciting silent auction opportunities

Captivating circus performances by Diiiotima Arts

Live music by Giselle

A DJ set by DJ Phil Nasty

Join in for an unforgettable evening filled with energy, artistry, and celebration!

Tickets are available now:

General Admission: $175 in advance, $300 at the door

VIP Honoree Dinner Tickets: $375, $500 at the door

Patrons with disabilities and working artists: $85

Comments