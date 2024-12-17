Art House Productions Hosts: THE HEAP AT ART HOUSE: A Pop-Up Exhibit in the Art House Gallery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions and Puppet Heap have announced a collaboration in the Art House Gallery. From January 20 through January 29, 2025, Puppet Heap will present a pop-up exhibit at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ, featuring The Heap and other Puppet Heap characters.

“Art House Productions is very excited to collaborate with Puppet Heap on this pop-up gallery. Puppet Heap is a blend of visual and performing arts, with their beautifully crafted puppets and captivating stories told through various characters. We can't wait to introduce Puppet Heap to the Jersey City community,” says Sunjay Venkatraman, Art House Productions Marketing Director.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Art House Productions to bring our puppets to Jersey City,” says Cindy Campos Alves, Business Development & Marketing Director. “The community here has such a rich arts culture, and we're excited to share The Heap and other characters with them. This exhibit celebrates the creative process behind our work, and while The Heap will be in hibernation during the exhibit, he will come alive in March for both the screening of our short films and a live Heap performance on March 27. These events, part of our ongoing collaboration with Art House, will provide a fantastic opportunity to connect with the audience in real-time. It's an honor to be part of this incredible arts hub, and we can't wait to see the reactions to our puppetry and storytelling!”

This pop-up exhibit will be on display in the Art House Gallery and visible to the public from Marin Boulevard. Featured in this exhibit is The Heap, the brainchild of Hoboken artist Paul Andrejco, that was 30 years in the making. As described in an NJ.com article, The Heap is an eccentric old man who is the guide and storyteller for the puppets of the mythical town of Spudbottom. In a feature with TapInto, Andrejco has said “The Heap is a reflection of the fact that we all carry a lot of stuff with us and as we get older it just keeps building."

