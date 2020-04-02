Art House Productions Adds Comedy Nights to Online Programming

Art House Productions with generous support from SILVERMAN, is has announced "Saturday Night Online," live, interactive stand up comedy each Saturday night from April 4th-25th at 8:00pm EST, online via Zoom. Hosted by longtime Jersey City resident, Rich Kiamco, this Saturday's event features Lucas Connolly, Jodie Wasserman, and Gus Constantellis, and is headlined by Teddy Smith, one of the Aspen Comedy Festival's "Comics to Look Out For." Audience prizes will be awarded throughout the night, including Grubhub gift cards and more!

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/39CQIC5. The event will last about an hour. Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.

Lineup for Saturday, April 4 at 8:00pm:

TEDDY SMITH (Headliner) Teddy has performed at the famous Apollo Theatre in Harlem, The Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, and the Aspen Comedy Festival where he was named one of the "Comics to Look Out For". He has appeared on Live At Gotham, Comedy Central, Comic View, Showtime, Jay Leno's Tonight Show Website, and The Gordon Elliot Show with Jackie Mason. Teddy Smith currently lives in New York City and tours venues throughout the East coast.

RICH KIAMCO (Host) Rich has appeared on The Howard Stern Show, The Wendy Williams Show and SeeSo. He opened for Gilbert Gottfried and Louie Anderson in Las Vegas. He can be seen on BuzzFeed's Follow This on Netflix and was pictured on the cover of the NYTimes with The ManKind Project. His Op-Eds on Kevin Hart were published in USA Today and his WTY Podcast is on ITunes. IG @RichKiamco

LUCAS CONNOLLY Lucas has been on Comedy Central's South Beach and New York, NBC's Seeso's New York's Funniest Comedians, and at South Beach Comedy Festival. In 2011 he won National Lampoon's Joke Off. He has been heard on Sirius XM Radio: Guys We F**ked, Creek Cave Radio, Keith and The Girl network. IG @lovablelucas1

JODIE WASSERMAN Jodie is a native New Yorker and earned a psychology degree before pursuing comedy. She's appeared on Comedy Central's Premium Blend, and BET's Comic View. International audiences may have caught her on the Dutch TV show The Comedy Factory or on Japanese TV where she was profiled for her co-creation of Spin Cycle Comedy, a comedy show that takes place in a laundromat. IG @jodiewasserman

GUS CONSTANTELLIS Gus regularly performs at Caroline's on Broadway, Stand Up NY, Broadway Comedy Club and all over the tristate area and Los Angeles. He is a TV writer for several children's shows on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, including The Lion Guard, Rainbow Rangers, and Abby Hatcher. When he's not performing, he's usually dancing to Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen and watching Grey's Anatomy. IG @constantlygus

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, MACK-CALI Realty, SILVERMAN, Manhattan Building Company, and CoolVines.

Art House is working creatively to deliver digital content during this pandemic. While the doors to our physical space might be temporarily closed, we are here in the digital space as a source of strength, creativity, humor, and light when you need a bit of inspiration and affirmation.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, we're planning artist features & profiles, performance videos, online galleries, and livestreaming community events! For information about upcoming digital events and features, please visit https://www.arthouseproductions.org/collections/art-house-online, along with our Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more information. To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://bit.ly/398W33P.





