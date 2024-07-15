Art House Gallery Presents CRUSHED By Beth Achenbach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions will present “Crushed,” a solo exhibit by photographer Beth Achenbach in partnership with JC Pride. The exhibit will run from Saturday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 25th, with an opening reception on Saturday, August 3rd from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. This is an official Jersey City PRIDE event.

In her poignant new series, "Crushed," artist Beth Achenbach harnesses the evocative power of everyday objects to confront the hidden trauma that festers within us. She salvages discarded aluminum cans and plastic bottles, bearing the scars of neglect and abuse, as emblems of human suffering.

Achenbach's photographs capture these objects as silent witnesses to the pain, abandonment, and heartbreak that often remain unexpressed. The artist's work challenges the societal norm of suppression, urging us to acknowledge the profound consequences of unexpressed pain.

“Beth's work invites viewers to intimately engage with subjects that symbolically reflect her thoughts on human suffering. Her selection of discarded objects are familiar and commonly seen in everyday life, highlighting their unfortunate circumstances. It's poignant and relatable in a way that is unexpected,” says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna.

Comments