Art Gallery At BergenPAC To Host A Reception To Celebrate The Exhibit Of Chuck Stewart

The Sandy Bennett Art Gallery at BergenPAC is hosting a reception to celebrate the exhibit "Jazz Town: Through the Lens of Chuck Stewart," featuring rare photographs of famous jazz musicians who lived in Englewood and Teaneck, New Jersey. The exhibit will is running now until November 1, 2024.

Chuck Stewart, a Teaneck native, is known for photographing legendary jazz musicians, with many of his compositions appearing on at least 2,000 album covers. Following a run at The Puffin Cultural Forum in Teaneck, this exhibition will be displayed at BergenPAC and expanded to include Englewood-based artists.

The gallery reception celebration is set for September 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature: - A speech by guest speaker Kim Stewart, Chuck's daughter-in-law sharing heartfelt stories of her father's journey as a sought-after photographer. – A special tribute performance by an incredibly talented Jazz Trio with Lenny White, Buster Williams, and Cyrus Chestnut. Guests will also be treated to light refreshments.

Guests attending the exhibit will be able to use QR codes to listen to audio clips featuring the musicians featured in the photographs. The Jazz Town exhibit will highlight local jazz artists who resided in Teaneck and Englewood, with each photo including a QR code for patrons to listen to interviews with the artists' families or their music.

The event is open to the public and is free, but RSVP is required due to limited capacity. Guests can RSVP for the event by emailing hcohen@bergenpac.org.

The Chuck Stewart Exhibit is open now until November 1 which is FREE and open to the general public at The Sandy Bennett Art Gallery at bergenPAC which is open to the public Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and to ticket holders before a concert, as well as by appointment.

