Art Exhibit To Accompany THE LUCKY ONES Premiere At Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional theatre in residence at Oakes Center in Summit, is kicking off its 25th Anniversary Season with the World Premiere of The Lucky Ones by Lia Romeo. This show will be accompanied by an exhibit of the works of Cyn Bird, a New Jersey visual artist, entitled "Imaginary Places." Dreamcatcher's lobby serves as both a gathering place for the audience and also an exhibit space for local, professional artists whose work complements the onstage offerings of the company.

The Lucky Ones tells the story of Vanessa and Janie, who are best friends until a devastating diagnosis forces them to consider what that friendship means and how much it matters. With wit and humor, Romeo serves up an exploration of aging, mortality, and the value and complexity of female friendship. The production is directed by Betsy True (Westfield) and features Dreamcatcher ensemble members Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Scott McGowan (Maplewood) and Harriett Trangucci (Summit).

This dramedy has been developed in New York and New Jersey theatres over the last several years and was a part of Dreamcatcher's "Meet the Artist" series last spring. The Lucky Ones runs September 26 through October 13, 2019. There will be a special reception for the artist and her exhibit at 6pm on Saturday, September 28, followed by the performance at 8 pm.

Cyn Bird is a visual artist from Queens, NYC. She has a BA in Visual Art from SUNY Fredonia, and studied at the Art Students League in New York. Her art deals with the concept of place, and the experience and memory of both real and imaginary places. She currently lives and works in Northern NJ with her parrot, Kaya.

Her collection, "Imaginary Places," explores the connection Bird has with nature and the spirit of place, which are both the subject of and the catalyst for her work. She explores the physical and emotional experience of real and imaginary places. Bird says, "There are energetic impressions of past activity that occur at any location, whether human-made or natural. This affects our awareness of the site, and when we interact with it, we leave something of ourselves for others to experience." This acknowledgement of the ephemeral nature of our identities and relationships is at the heart of The Lucky Ones as well.

The Lucky Ones will run at Dreamcatcher from Thursday, September 26, a preview performance, through Sunday, October 13, 2019. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets range from $25 to $39, with special rates for subscribers and groups. Purchase tickets at www.dreamcatcherrep.org or by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 800-838-3006.

Special dates: Thursday, September 26 is a preview performance; all tickets $25. Friday, September 27 is opening night, followed by a reception with the cast. Saturday, September 28 is an artist's reception at 6 pm. Sunday, September 29 is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $25. Talkbacks follow the September 29 and October 6 matinees.

Performances are at Oakes Center, located at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. Parking is available in the lot behind the theatre at 20 Ashwood Avenue and on the street surrounding the theatre. The facility is wheelchair accessible. Assistive listening devices for patrons who are hearing impaired and advance large print scripts are available for free by prior arrangement. To purchase tickets or for information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, business phone 908-514-9654.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You