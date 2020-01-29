Ariel Woodiwiss: Actor And Mom Takes Over McCarter Social Media January 30

Ariel Woodiwiss will do social media takeover at McCarter Theatre Center happening tomorrow, January 30th:



Ariel Woodiwiss is an actor and a mom.



Appearing in the world premiere of Rachel Bonds' Goodnight Nobody, running at McCarter Theatre Center through February 9, Ariel has seen art imitate life, and vice versa.



Her character in the show, "K", is a teacher with a seven month old baby dealing with the ups and downs of new motherhood. Through Rachel Bonds' script, K's look at motherhood is raw, funny, heartbreaking, and very real. In the words of one McCarter patron, "I've never seen anything like this character on a stage before."



Dealing with the challenges of being a full-time playwright and a full-time mom led to Bonds' penning a piece for Howlround Commons which spread through the arts community like wildfire, sparking a thousand different conversations about art and community and how we support each other in words AND in deeds.



A new mom herself, and cast by Bonds and McCarter to specifically tie real life to the world of the play, Woodiwss wants to continue this conversation in the field among actors, theater companies, and all points in between.



Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Goodnight Nobody is the latest in a long line of new works developed for the American stage by McCarter Theatre Center. One of the guiding principles of Artistic Director Emily Mann's soon-to-be-concluded 30-year run at McCarter is unwavering support for artists who happen to be women or persons of color. This includes new moms.



How do working actresses and playwrights and artistic directors find a way to raise a family, to maintain a career, to strive for greatness? Can you do it all, have it all? How are these artists able to reflect onstage such universal truths for those of us who contend with such similar inner struggles and outer realities on a daily basis?



Some of these questions will be discussed tomorrow, January 30 as Ariel Woodiwiss hosts a very special takeover of McCarter's Instagram page: @mccartertheatre.



Follow along as Ariel talks two show days, day care, getting pumped up for a performance, and the logistics of breast pumping in rehearsals and on the road. It's going to be funny, revealing, and a very different spin on the usual social media takeover.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You