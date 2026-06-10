JENN & MEL LIVE to Move to bergenPAC Mainstage

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bergenPAC welcomes “Jenn & Mel LIVE,” featuring Bergen County's own Jennifer Brackenbury and Melissa McHale—known online as Jenn & Mel—will now take place on the Mainstage, moving from the Marquee Club to accommodate overwhelming demand. The event is set for Tuesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m., with all tickets priced at just $25.



Originally scheduled for an intimate setting, “Jenn & Mel LIVE” quickly sold out, prompting the move to bergenPAC's Mainstage to ensure more fans can join in the fun. This highly anticipated event promises an evening of laughter, connection, and community as Jenn & Mel share stories, interact with fans, and celebrate their unique journey – visit them @jenn_and_mel



Jennifer Brackenbury and Melissa McHale, longtime friends and educators in Bergen County, have captured the hearts of over 220,000 followers with their relatable content. Their transformation from dedicated teachers to influential content creators is a testament to their creativity, authenticity, and bond. Together, they have built a brand that resonates with teachers, parents, and anyone who appreciates humor and real-life moments.



Jenn & Mel's content centers on the everyday joys and challenges of teaching, friendship, being Italian and family life. Their popular podcast, Teacher Lunch Unwrapped, provides candid conversations about education, food, and the lighter side of life, offering a space for listeners to laugh, reflect, and find community. Their approachable style and witty observations make their brand both entertaining and meaningful.



With their signature blend of humor and heart, Jenn & Mel have become local icons, inspiring audiences through their honest storytelling and engaging online presence. Their brand appeals to a broad audience by highlighting universal experiences—whether it's navigating lunchtime chaos or sharing a favorite recipe—and inviting everyone to join in the laughter.



Don't miss your chance to see Jenn & Mel LIVE at bergenPAC, 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, N.J. on June 16 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available now for $25.

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