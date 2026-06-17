R&B Singer Joe to Perform at Bergen Performing Arts Center
The performance will take place on Saturday, October 3, at 8:00 PM.
After his viral performance at NPR’s iconic Tiny Desk Concert, R&B artist Joe is answering the call of fans: "Where can we see him live?" The answer is bergenPAC. Joe will be performing live at the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, NJ on Saturday, October 3, at 8:00 PM.
Joe, a seven-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer, stands as a pillar in contemporary R&B music. Known for his unmistakable soulful voice and emotional delivery, Joe has captivated audiences worldwide with a string of timeless hits such as “All That I Am,” “I Wanna Know,” and “No One Comes Close.” His celebrated collaboration with Mariah Carey on “Thank God I Found You” brought together two of music’s most powerful voices, resulting in a chart-topping classic that continues to resonate with fans.
Beyond his solo achievements, Joe has demonstrated remarkable versatility through genre-blending partnerships with hip-hop greats. From Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player” to G-Unit’s “Wanna Get to Know You,” Joe’s unique ability to fuse R&B smoothness with hip-hop edge has earned him widespread acclaim and a diverse fan base.
A pivotal moment in Joe’s career came with the release of his breakthrough album, My Name Is Joe. Featuring global smashes like “I Wanna Know” and “Stutter,” the album achieved multi-platinum status, solidifying Joe’s standing as one of the most respected and influential R&B vocalists of his generation.
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