HOT 97 SUMMER JAM 2026 to Feature Rick Ross, Ice Spice, Fetty Wap & More
Mariah the Scientist, French Montana, and Max B join the HOT 97 SUMMER JAM lineup at Prudential Center.
HOT 97 has announced the return of the most anticipated concert event of the summer: SUMMER JAM 2026. This year's electrifying show will take place on Friday, July 24 at 7:00 PM at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
SUMMER JAM 2026 boasts an incredible lineup featuring some of today's hottest artists and rising stars. Fans can expect unforgettable performances from: Fetty Wap, Mariah The Scientist French Montana, Max B, Rick Ross, Ice Spice, Dababy, G Herbo, Cash Cobain, Zeddy Will, Omah Lay, Honey Bxby, Sleepy Hallow, And 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata And Dee Billz)
HOT 97's Summer Jam is the largest live Hip Hop music and culture celebration in America, bringing together the biggest names in Hip Hop on one stage for a live experience.
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