Anthony Krizan Performs a Night of Rock and Blues at MPAC

The concert will take place Friday, November 13 at 8 pm.

Guitarist Anthony Krizan will present a night of rock and blues at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 13 at 8 pm. Tickets are $25-$50. Livestream is available for $20.

Krizan calls his music "blues infused rock & roll with soulful swampy under tones." One of the premier songwriters and producers in the New York area, Krizan has penned music as lead guitarist of the popular jam band The Spin Doctors as well as for artists including Lenny Kravitz ("Stand By My Woman"), John Waite and Gretchen Wilson. Scheduled to perform with him are Rob Clores (The Black Crowes), John Hummel, Muddy Shews, Bill Kelly, Tony Perruso and more.

Based on current rules, MPAC can seat a maximum of 150 patrons for indoor events. All attendees must wear face coverings during the event. More information about MPAC's health and Safety guidelines is available at MayoArts.Org.

Anthony Krizan first rose to fame in 1994 as lead guitarist for the commercially successful jamband, The Spin Doctors. Once he took to the stage in his new role with the Spin Doctors, Krizan got right to work-bringing his electrifying guitar prowess and solid backing vocals to the group. He also wasted no time in lending his superb songwriting skills to the cause, co-writing the band's third album, which included the theme song for Michael J. Fox's hit TV show "Spin City". In fact, five of Krizan's songs made the Spin Doctors' "Greatest Hits" collection, including "Miss America", which was adapted for Howard Stern's book that was released under the same title.

Anthony followed up on these initial successes with two major songs-including the Lenny Kravitz classic "Stand By My Woman" from Kravitz's CD "Mama Said" (Virgin Records), which sold 5 million copies. "Stand By My Woman" was also selected for Lenny Kravitz's "Greatest Hits" (Virgin), which attained the impressive sales mark of 10 million copies. Krizan also penned the title track for John Waite's "When You Were Mine" (Pure Records)-which was also included on Waite's "Greatest Hits" album.

Krizan's rock roots run deep-having performed as a guitarist with Noel Redding, bassist of The Jimi Hendrix Experience for 10 years. Noel Redding and Anthony became great friends, as well as musical partners. The years to follow included a long list of song writing credits on numerous albums, movie sound tracks and television show themes. This includes Krizan co-writing "Dust and Bone" for Gretchen Wilson's "Right On Time"-with the song also being recorded by blues/rock legend Pat Travers. "Dust and Bone" was additionally picked for the second track on Universal country artist TIM HICKS' album, which opened at #1 on the SoundScan Country Album Charts. These industry endorsements contributed to making "Dust and Bone" the obvious choice for the title track for Anthony's debut album.

Krizan is the 2013 recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Jay Gorney Award for the song he co-wrote with Cheryl Daveiga, "Home Don't Feel Like Home". He is the owner of Sonic Boom Studios in Raritan.

