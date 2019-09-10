Ann Hampton Callaway And Susan Werner Star In ALONE & TOGETHER At SOPAC

Tickets are now on sale for Ann Hampton Callaway and Susan Werner in "Alone & Together" on Saturday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. Ann Hampton Callaway and Susan Werner perform separately and together in an epic display of gorgeous vocals, piano chops and dazzling wit that you won't want to miss. Tickets are $30-$50 and may be purchased by going online at SOPACnow.org/ann-hampton-callaway-susan-werner.

Cabaret star Ann Hampton Callaway has written songs for Barbra Streisand and Carole King and received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Swing! on Broadway. The classically trained and Jazz-inspired singer-songwriter Susan Werner is a concert favorite who has written songs for Tom Jones and Michael Feinstein.

Ann Hampton Callaway has a voice so rich, flexible and extravagantly gorgeous that it hardly matters what use she puts it to. The sound always comes first and is what you most remember." - The New York Times

She is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Her unique singing style blends Jazz and traditional Pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and Jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television and in film. She wrote and sang the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny and is a Platinum award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's CDs. And, she is the only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter!

After writing twelve albums of songs in styles ranging from Folk/Rock to Tin Pan Alley to Gospel, Country and Chamber Music, what might Susan Werner, deemed by National Public Radio as "The Empress of the Unexpected" try next?



She first arrived on the national stage when her 1995 BMG debut earned her national concert tours with Joan Armatrading and Richard Thompson. In 1996, Werner was featured as part of the "next generation" in Peter Paul and Mary's PBS Special LifeLines. She has performed on NPR's World Café, NPR's Mountain Stage, and in a 2016 Nebraska Educational Television broadcast "The Land Will Outlive Us All," a one-hour special on Werner, agriculture and her 2015 concert tour across the state.

In addition to Tom Jones and Michael Feinstein, her songs have been recorded by Broadway stars Betty Buckley and Christine Ebersole, and countless individuals and ensembles.

Acting Executive Director at SOPAC, Dee Billia states, "We are thrilled to have Ann Hampton Callaway and Susan Werner with us for our 14th Season here at SOPAC. Their beautiful vocals are truly outstanding and when they sing together, it's just magical."





