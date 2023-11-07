American Theater Group Receives Somerset County's “Excellence in the Arts” Award

ATG was recognized in the "Arts in the Community" category and was presented with the award during the Oct. 26th ceremony.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 2 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% fo Photo 4 Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% for a BFA in Musical Theatre

American Theater Group Receives Somerset County's “Excellence in the Arts” Award

 American Theater Group (ATG), Central New Jersey’s professional regional theater company, was recently presented with the “Excellence in the Arts” award bestowed by the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission.  Since 2006, the biennial program has honored individuals and organizations that show exemplary leadership and dedication to the fine and performing arts in Somerset County.  ATG was recognized in the "Arts in the Community" category and was presented with the award during the Oct. 26th ceremony at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge.

“ATG strives to improve the lives of New Jersey residents every day, by intertwining unique arts, culture, and educational offerings with the community,” noted Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “Our high-quality artistic productions are meant to be enjoyed, as well as inspire thought and conversation after patrons leave the theater. It is very fulfilling to see our mission and efforts acknowledged, especially by the Somerset County Commission, which has long supported our work.”

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American Playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. It also provides quality arts-in-education initiatives, including its annual DramaFest for students and its PlayLab program for BIPOC and queer playwrights. ATG programming is made possible in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Made possible by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
American Theater Group Receives Somerset Countys “Excellence in the Arts” Awar Photo
American Theater Group Receives Somerset County's “Excellence in the Arts” Award

 American Theater Group (ATG), Central New Jersey’s professional regional theater company, was recently presented with the “Excellence in the Arts” award bestowed by the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission. 

2
Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY Photo
Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY

Ember Choral Arts will be kicking off the 2023-24 season on November 17th and 19th with a very special performance of Andrea Clearfield’s groundbreaking cantata, Beyond the Binary.

3
B - THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month Photo
B - THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents B—The Underwater Bubble Show on Saturday, November 25 at 2pm and 5pm. This lavish production features dancers, acrobats, puppetry, original music, and fantastic bubble effects to create a dreamlike underwater atmosphere. 

4
American Repertory Ballet Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of THE NUTCRACKER With Performances Photo
American Repertory Ballet Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of THE NUTCRACKER With Performances Across New Jersey

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) has announced the return of its beloved production of The Nutcracker, celebrating an impressive 60-year milestone of captivating audiences and spreading holiday joy throughout New Jersey. As one of the longest-running productions in the United States, ARB's The Nutcracker has become a cherished tradition. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
The Wizard Of Oz in New Jersey The Wizard Of Oz
Church of the Good Shepherd (11/03-11/12)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Discover Beethoven's Eroica in New Jersey Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Playhouse 22 (4/12-4/28)
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
Ship Happens, A Cruisical in New Jersey Ship Happens, A Cruisical
McCarter Theatre Center (11/10-11/12)
A Gospel Holiday in New Jersey A Gospel Holiday
Newark Symphony Hall (12/09-12/09)
The Cher Show in New Jersey The Cher Show
State Theatre New Jersey (2/09-2/11)
New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors in New Jersey New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in New Jersey Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You