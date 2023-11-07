American Theater Group Receives Somerset County's “Excellence in the Arts” Award

American Theater Group (ATG), Central New Jersey’s professional regional theater company, was recently presented with the “Excellence in the Arts” award bestowed by the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission. Since 2006, the biennial program has honored individuals and organizations that show exemplary leadership and dedication to the fine and performing arts in Somerset County. ATG was recognized in the "Arts in the Community" category and was presented with the award during the Oct. 26th ceremony at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge.

“ATG strives to improve the lives of New Jersey residents every day, by intertwining unique arts, culture, and educational offerings with the community,” noted Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “Our high-quality artistic productions are meant to be enjoyed, as well as inspire thought and conversation after patrons leave the theater. It is very fulfilling to see our mission and efforts acknowledged, especially by the Somerset County Commission, which has long supported our work.”

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American Playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. It also provides quality arts-in-education initiatives, including its annual DramaFest for students and its PlayLab program for BIPOC and queer playwrights. ATG programming is made possible in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Made possible by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.