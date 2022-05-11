American Theater Group Accepting Applications for PlayLab BIPOC Playwriting Program

The American Theater Group (ATG), Somerset County's professional, regional theater company celebrating its 10th season, has announced it is accepting applications for its PlayLab playwriting program. The application deadline is Fri. June 10th, 2022.

PlayLab, now entering its third year, is open for applications from straight and queer BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) playwrights as well as a few non-BIPOC queer playwrights. Information about the two-year long program is available on the application. The PlayLab meets for 36 weeks during the year to share selections of plays in development and then uses the summer months to share full-length works. PlayLab seeks to provide a safe, supportive and challenging professional environment in which playwrights can develop their work. Playwrights from across the United States are welcome to apply, although preference will be given to those in the NYC, NJ and Philadelphia areas. The link to the application form is here: https://forms.gle/fUWnrkawb2AAGyuc9 For more information, contact Pandora Scooter, Founder/Director at pandorascooter@gmail.com.

American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. ATG also focuses on offering quality arts-in-education initiatives. The group is in residence at the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, NJ. ATG programming is made possible in part by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.