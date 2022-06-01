Alvin Ailey Annual Mother's Day Weekend 2023 Announced at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the annual Mother's Day Weekend 2023 with Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13 at 8 PM and Matinee on Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 PM.



The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's extraordinary dancers return to NJPAC with premieres and repertory favorites for three magical performances that each inspires with a finale of Ailey's signature masterpiece, Revelations, which is lauded by The Washington Post as "one of the simplest and most perfect dances ever made." The Ailey company has earned a reputation as one of the finest international ambassadors of American culture, promoting the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of American modern dance. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is the Principal Resident Affiliate of New Jersey Performing Arts Center and has made frequent appearances dating back to the opening celebration. The Company is led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, who accepted in 2014 from President Obama the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on behalf of the late Alvin Ailey, a trailblazing artist who is now the subject of the acclaimed documentary Ailey now streaming on Hulu. Complete programming for these performances to be announced at a later date.



Indeed, great dance can be a window to the heart and soul, revealing our deepest selves. Let Alvin Ailey, American Dance Theater artists take you on a path of discovery. This mixed repertory program will feature various works, including the beloved Ailey masterpiece Revelations. Using African American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs, and holy blues, Revelations fervently explores the places of most profound grief and divine joy in the soul. Whether you've seen Ailey before or this is your first time, you're sure to experience something new.

Tickets for NJPAC's Annual Alvin Ailey Mother's Day Weekend for 2023 go on-sale Friday, June 3, at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.