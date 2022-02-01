Alton Brown & Ballet Folklorico Are Coming to MPAC in February

Television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced "Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats" (www.altonbrownlive.com) will visit Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 26 at 8 pm. Tickets for Brown's the live culinary variety show are $49-$130. Limited tickets remain.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández, Mexico's most revered traditional dance company, presents an afternoon of the music, dance and Mexican folklore, Sunday, February 27 at 3 pm. Tickets are $29-$69.

Amalia Hernández was a dancer and choreographer, founder of the Ballet Folklórico de México in 1952. From a very young age, she began a long journey through Mexican culture that would lead her to rescue the traditional dances around Mexico. She managed to project to the world the beauty of our country through movement, from pre-Columbian cultures and Spanish influences to the revolutionary times.

With her first performances in 1952, she obtained public recognition as a cultural representative of Mexico. Her great success established the Ballet in the Palace of Fine Arts as its permanent venue since October 11, 1959.

With more than 30 million spectators and countless recognitions, Amalia Hernández's artistic legacy remains valid thanks to the more than 120 original choreographies with great technical difficulty, elaborate typical costumes, and first-rate artists, consolidating the Ballet as the best dance company in the world in its genre.

