Algonquin Reveals Cast and Creative Team For HELLO DOLLY

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Hello Dolly! The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from May 6 through May 21. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Jerry Herman's energetic Hello, Dolly! is a musical filled with charisma and with heart. Matchmaker Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler - but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish. Full of humor, romance, and exquisite dancing, Hello Dolly! is the classic that everyone needs to see. Hello Dolly! is sponsored by Sunnyside Manor.



The cast for Hello Dolly! includes:



LYNNE TRUEX (Dolly) is so happy to be "back where she belongs" after a 3-year COVID hiatus! Prior AAT shows include: Mamma Mia (Donna), Beauty & the Beast (Mrs. Potts), Steel Magnolias (Ouiser), The Glass Menagerie (Amanda), Gypsy (Rose).



MARK S. MEGILL (Horace) National Tour: A Christmas Story, The Musical (u/s Jean Shepherd), Regional: The Bridges of Madison County (Charlie, Directed by Hunter Foster) Guys and Dolls (Arvide, Directed by Lisa Stevens) Joseph... (Jacob/Potiphar) Annie (FDR w/Andrea McArdle) Plays/Park - Damn Yankees (Joe Boyd). Other roles: Mass Appeal (Father Tim Farley), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Jack Jerome), Beauty/Beast (Maurice), My Fair Lady (Doolittle), Spamalot (Patsy), Gypsy (Herbie), La Mancha (Governor/Innkeeper). He serves as musical director at the AAT, The Basie and Spring Lake.



EDWARD ITTE (Cornelius) is thrilled to be taking the stage in his 13th production with AAT. His past credits include Mary Poppins (Bert) and Elf (Buddy).



NICHOLAS LUTZ (Barnaby) is thrilled to be in his first Algonquin Arts production! He has performed in Matilda (Bruce), Seussical (JoJo), and Honk! (Bullfrog) for which he received the Count Basie Award for "Best Featured Male Performer in a Musical."



JESSICA O'BRIEN (Irene) Broadwayworld Philadelphia: Best Actress Musical Winner: Carousel (Julie). Broadwayworld NJ: Best Actor Musical Nominee: Hello, Dolly! (Irene Malloy). NJACT Outstanding Lead Actress Winner: Crazy for You (Polly). Other credits: Bat Boy (Meredith), Ragtime (Mother), Damn Yankees (Lola), Cabaret (Sally Bowles), Gypsy (Louise), Evita (Eva Peron).



SYDNEY KATZ (Minnie Fay) is a junior at Marlboro HS. Favorite roles: You're a Good Man Charlie Brown (Lucy), Little Women (Amy March), and Steel Magnolias (Shelby).



CHARLES Thomas Hughes (Ambrose) has been a thespian since the seventh grade. During high school he played many great roles including Peter and the Star Catcher (Ted) and Little Women (Professor Bhaer) after a two year break from theater he is very excited to get back to the stage!



SIENNA VALENTINO (Ermengarde) is so excited to be back performing at the Algonquin. She is a junior at Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, NJ. Favorite theatre credits include Newsies (Medda Larkin), Bye Bye Birdie (Rosie Alvarez) and Annie (Duffy).



JACLYN ITTE (Ernestina Money/Ensemble) is thrilled to be taking the stage in this production of Hello, Dolly! Her previous roles include The Little Mermaid (Scuttle) and Beauty and the Beast (Silly Girl).



JOSEPH PAGLINO (Rudolph) is grateful to be performing as Rudolph at the Algonquin. Prior theatre credits include Guys & Dolls (Lt. Brannigan, both at AAC and Spring Lake Theatre); Annie (Head of Cabinet & Mr. Bundles); Gypsy (Cigar); Mary Poppins (John Northbrook); and many more. He has studied improv at JW Actor's Studio (Princeton) and vocals with Dr. Jeffrey Unger.



JOHN ALBRECHT (Judge/Ensemble) is thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin stage with many of his theater friends in this incredibly talented cast. John was most recently seen in the 2022 production of A Christmas Story at AAT. Prior AAT shows include Mamma Mia, Christmas Carol, Beauty/Beast, Guys & Dolls, Carousel, White Christmas, Little Mermaid and Miracle on 34th St. John has also been the Stage Manager at AAT for several productions.



LAUREN FRIEDMAN (Mrs. Rose/Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut! Recent credits include Seussical (Mrs. Mayor), The Bridges of Madison County (Marge), School of Rock (Miss Sheinkopf), Xanadu (Calliope), and The Wedding Singer (Angie).



Martin Weiss (Clerk/Ensemble) has numerous credits including Once Upon a Mattress (The Wizard) and Company (Harry). His last theatrical appearance was in The Just Assassins in 1977. He currently sings with a doo-wop group, Central Sounds.



IMMANUEL ARCHILLA (Ensemble) is thrilled to be back on the Algonquin stage where he was previously seen in Mary Poppins (Northbrook). Some of his past performances include The Last Five Years (Jamie), Xanadu (Sonny), Chicago (Billie Flynn), and Little Women (Laurie).



GAVIN BAILEY (Ensemble) was last seen at AAT in The Who's Tommy and is excited to be back. Credits include: APCT's American Idiot (Miguel), Axelrod's Grease (Ensemble), BMHS's Mamma Mia! (Pepper), PPBHS's Hairspray (Seaweed), AAT's Godspell, Newsies (Finch), Spring Lake's Mamma Mia!, BCCT's Moana Jr (Maui), Frozen Jr (Kristoff), and NJPAC's Savion Glover's A Coltrane Story.



COLE BARTOLOTTI (Ensemble) is a Junior at Middletown High School North. He is very excited to be in the ensemble for his Algonquin debut. His recent credits include Middletown North's productions of Lés Misérables (Enjolras) and The Crucible (Judge Thomas Danforth).



JOSHUA BEAUDOIN (Ensemble) is thrilled to be performing with amazingly talented cast of Hello Dolly! He was featured in Sister Act (Monsignor O'Hara) and Newsies (Pulitzer.)



CAROLENA BLASUCCI (Ensemble) is thrilled to be in her second Algonquin production! She's currently a freshman at Middletown High School South! Previous credits include: A Christmas Story (Adult Ensemble), Beauty and The Beast (Babette), Chicago (Ensemble), Fame (Mabel), and Frozen (Elsa).



CHRISTIE DENICOLA (Ensemble) is a sophomore at Communications HS, and is overjoyed to be performing in her AAT debut! Past productions include: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Veruca Salt), Addams Family (Uncle Fester), Chicago (Liz), and Beauty/Beast (Madame de la Grande Bouche).



Joanna Douglas (Ensemble) is proud and excited to be in Hello Dolly! She made her Algonquin debut in Cinderella (Ensemble). Joanna is a 1st grade teacher in Point Pleasant Beach and sings at First Baptist Church in Manasquan.



REESE FIGUEIREDO (Ensemble) is very excited to be making her Algonquin debut! Reese has been a part of her high school shows at Colts Neck High School such as Bye Bye Birdie (Gloria Rasputin) and Don't Tell Mother (Rikkie Tickie)



DAVID J. FRETZ (Ensemble) was seen in Jesus Christ Superstar (Annas), Sweeney Todd (Jonas Fogg,) Amadeus (Baron VonStrack), Into the Woods (The Narrator), Man of LaMancha (The Governor), and in Clue (Colonel Mustard).



KYRA GRIGGS (Ensemble) is a student at Ocean County College and this is her first show at AAT! She was in shows at her high school including: Mamma Mia! (Donna Sheridan), Radium Girls (Mrs. Diane Roeder), and Little Women (Meg March). She has also performed at the Count Basie in Red Bank in The Little Mermaid (Allana/Princess #6).



JESSIE HEITMANN (Ensemble) is thrilled to be a part of AAT's Hello Dolly! Credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream (Cobweb), A Chorus Line (Maggie), Newsies Jr.(Katherine), Matilda (Miss Honey), The Crucible (Mary Warren), and Les Misérables (Cosette).



ALYSSA KISELEV (Ensemble) is a Freshman at Montclair State University and is thrilled to be a part of another Algonquin Production. She has previously been seen in the ensemble of A Christmas Story, Mary Poppins, and Elf at the Algonquin and has been in many other productions at the Count Basie and Marlboro High School.



DANIELLE MANZONI (Ensemble) is performing in her second show with the Algonquin Theatre. Past credits include ensembles of: A Christmas Story, The Little Mermaid, Children of Eden, Legally Blonde, Me and My Girl and Beauty and the Beast.



DANNY MARKS (Ensemble) is proud to perform in Algonquin's Hello Dolly! He has performed in previous productions including: Mamma Mia, The Little Mermaid, and Newsies! He would like to thank Greco, Jess, Stephen and the cast and crew.



BENJAMIN NELLER (Ensemble/Rehearsal Stage Manager) is a junior at Brick Memorial High School and is ecstatic to be returning to the Algonquin Arts Theatre! Last summer he was the rehearsal stage manager at AAT for Mary Poppins. He has also been the stage manager at BMHS for various shows including Radium Girls, Mamma Mia, Sister Act, Puffs, and Newsies.



MICHAEL C. OLENDER (Ensemble) is excited to be back performing on the AAT stage! Michael is a full time choral and theatre arts educator at Lacey Township HS. Previous credits include, 1776 (Samuel Chase), Crazy For You, (Eugene Foder) and the ensembles of Mary Poppins, Evita, The Little Mermaid, White Christmas, South Pacific, Annie Get Your Gun, Carousel, and Les Miserables.



ADELINE O'MARA (Ensemble) is so excited to be performing in her second production with AAT. Her favorite credits include: YAGMCB (Snoopy), Matilda (Doctor/Rudolpho), Newsies (Jack Kelly), Puffs (Cedric/Voldy), and many more!



AVERY PATELLA (Ensemble) is very excited to be a part of their first Algonquin show! Some of their past credits include: Newsies (Spot Conlon/Ensemble), Sweeney Todd (Tobias Ragg), The Tragedy of Macbeth (Duncan/Gentlewoman), A Chorus Line (Lori), and more.



SHEA PRESTON (Ensemble) is thrilled to be performing in her first show on the AAT stage! Previous credits include Beauty and The Beast (Mrs. Potts), Little Women (Marmee), Newsies Jr. (Medda), and many more!



CARL Sterling Smith (Ensemble) is extremely grateful to be a part of this fabulous production! He has been seen in performances such as Matilda (Mr. Wormwood), Peter and The Starcatcher (Blackstache), and Chicago (Amos Hart). He was last seen with Algonquin in Mary Poppins (Teddy Bear, Dance Ensemble).