Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team for CINDERELLA

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its spring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. The musical will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 10. Tickets range from $25-$42 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM-3PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



This enchanting, musical adaptation of the beloved fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of the songwriting duo's loveliest tunes, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago." Add a dash of fairytale romance, magical onstage transformations, and the iconic glass slippers-and you're guaranteed to have a ball!



The cast for Cinderella includes:



SOPHIA LEPORE (Cinderella) is a high school student. In her school she played Maria in West Side Story, Sophie in Mamma Mia!, and Cinderella in Into the Woods. Sophia is overjoyed to be playing Cinderella again with the most amazing cast!



MICHAEL MORCH (Prince) is thrilled to be part of this wonderful cast of Cinderella. He has been unofficially dubbed a "Professional Prince" as you will also see him soon on the Algonquin stage as Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods.



BRENDAN FLANAGAN (King) is over the moon to be a part of Cinderella! Brendan is an audience favorite at the Algonquin Arts Theatre. He was most recently seen in Amadeus and Elf: the Musical as Santa. Henceforth, Brendan wishes to be addressed as "Your Majesty."



DENI SOBOTKA (Queen) is thrilled to be performing at the Algonquin and to be a part of this amazing cast. Thank you Derek, Mark, Sean and Maggie for giving me this opportunity. Some favorite roles include Mae Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie, Yente in Fiddler on the Roof, Rosie in The Wedding Singer, Mrs Medlock in The Secret Garden, Mrs Fezziwig in Scrooge and Lewis Morrisin 1776.



NICOLE GRASSANO (Stepmother) is thrilled to be performing on the Algonquin stage in Cinderella! She was most recently seen in Rumors at Spring Lake Theatre.



BRIANNE BATES (Portia) is thrilled to return to the stage after starting her family and focusing on furthering her education. She has been busy in her role of a mom, educator, and director of her school's drama program. Favorite roles to date are Little Red in Into the Woods, a Delta Nu in Legally Blonde, and Helga in Cabaret.



KATIE DE CATALDO (Joy) This is Katie's second musical with Algonquin. She was in West Side Story four years ago. Katie is thrilled to be cast in Cinderella as Joy. She has always wanted to do this musical. Katie performed in plays in grade school, all through college and continued in community theatre.



LORETTA BOYLE (Godmother) is thrilled to be back at Algonquin after appearing as Adelaide in Guys & Dolls & M'lynn in Steel Magnolias. Some of Loretta's other favorite roles include Mama Rose in Gypsy , Smitty in How to Succeed..., Alice in The Addams Family & Lady Thiang in The King and I. When Loretta is not performing in a show she is preparing her students for their productions and performances.



EDWARD ITTE (Herald) was last seen at Algonquin as Buddy the Elf in Elf: The Musical. He is honored to be portraying the role of Herald in Cinderella.



JOHN ALBRECHT (Chef, Minister, Townsperson) is thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin stage in his 11th production. John was most recently seen in this year's production of Amadeus. Prior Algonquin productions include Annie, Mamma Mia, Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast, Christmas Story, Guys and Dolls, Carousel, White Christmas, Little Mermaid and Miracle on 34th Street. John has also been the Assistant Stage Manager/Stage Manager at the Algonquin for several productions.



STEPHEN DOUCETTE (Steward, Townsperson). is a graduate of Rowan University with a BFA in Radio/Television/Film. This is his seventh production at the Algonquin Arts Theatre, and he is very happy to be among such talented and dedicated people, whose passion shines in every aspect of the show. Past roles include Corporal Howard (A Few Good Men), Fred the Ventriloquist (Annie), and Seitz (Newsies).



ROD BELLE (Coachman, Townsperson) is making his Alongquin debut. He recently appeared in Phoenix's The Wedding Singer and previously in CDC's Rumours. Other credits include Spamalot, West Side Story, Chorus Line, Grease, and Rocky Horror. He is also a freelance entertainment industry producer and award winning filmmaker (current project an action/horror Stranger Danger).



JAMES BEECROFT (Footman, Trumpeter) is thrilled to be singing, dancing, and flailing about the stage in Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella! Previous credits at the Algonquin include Roy Selridge in Biloxi Blues and William T. Santiago in A Few Good Men.



GAVIN POWERS (Footman, Trumpeter) is a freshman at Point Pleasant Beach High School. His experience includes All Shore Chorus and BCCT productions of A Christmas Carol and The Descendants.



KELLY BECK (Townsperson, Maid, Ball Guest) is thrilled to make her Algonquin debut! A recent graduate from the Montclair State BFA Dance and Theater Program, she has been performing in NYC, most recently at Little Island. Kelly also assists choreographers at Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway.



JACLYN ITTE (Townsperson, Maid, Ball Guest) is thrilled to be taking the stage for the first time in over two years! Her prior Algonquin appearances include Beauty and the Beast and Mamma Mia!



KAITLYN HULME (Townsperson, Maid, Ball Guest) is thrilled to be back on the AAT stage! Some past credits include Elf the Musical (Saleswoman/Ensemble), Mamma Mia! (Lisa), and Annie (Connie Boylan/Ensemble).



CIARA DIMAIOLO (Townsperson, Maid, Ball Guest) is thrilled to be in Cinderella! She was last seen here in Amadeus playing Katerina. She has also worked with Algonquin in the Rising Stars Opera Competition. Ciara has been training in both theater and opera. Other favorites include: Hunchback of Notre Dame (Gargoyle) & Shrek the Musical (Fiona). She studies Hospitality Management and volunteers at her local fire department.



MIKAYLA NELSON (Townsperson, Maid, Ball Guest) is excited be back at the Algonquin, opening a show, and to be in Cinderella again! She's been performing in the tri-state area for 12 years. Favorite credits include Vivian Kensington in Legally Blonde the Musical, Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, and Levora Verona in Disaster! the Musical.



OLIVIA CROWE (Townsperson, Maid, Ball Guest) is thrilled to be back at Algonquin. Olivia is currently a sophomore at Point Pleasant Beach High School! Past shows include: Beauty and The Beast (enchanted object), Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins), Wizard Of Oz (Glinda), Peter Pan (Wendy Darling).



SOPHIA NELSON (Townsperson, Ball Guest) is thrilled to be a part of this amazing show. She has studied for many years at the Algonquin Arts Theatre and is excited to join this mainstage production.



JOANNA DOUGLAS (Townsperson, Ball Guest) is delighted to make her debut at the Algonquin Theatre. Past roles include Wendy in Peter Pan, Auntie Em in The Wizard of Oz, and a lady of Camelot in Camelot. Offstage, Joanna is a Kindergarten teacher at Antrim School & she sings at the First Baptist Church of Manasquan.



ROXANE SOUTHCOTT - ROBERTS (Townsperson, Ball Guest) is thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin stage. She previously participated in the Beauty And The Beast ensemble. Prior theater experience includes numerous roles for Jackson Council for the Arts and two years traveling with a repertoire theater company.



The creative team for Cinderella includes:



DEREK HULSE (Director) received his B.A. in Theatre from DeSales University and his M.A. in Education from Georgian Court University and serves as the Asst. Principal at Nellie F. Bennett School in Point Pleasant. Derek has worked on many area productions as an actor & director for over 30 years. Derek was last seen at Algonquin as Sam in Mamma Mia! and most recently as Scrooge in Spring Lake Theatre's annual production of Scrooge! He also directed last season's Mass Appeal here at AAT. Some favorite directing credits include Private Lives, The Producers, Into The Woods, Anything Goes, Pirates, Noises Off!, One Man, Two Guvnors, Spelling Bee, How to Succeed..., Godspell and his original comedy At Any Rate...



SEAN OPENSHAW (Choreographer) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin Arts Theatre once again! Some favorite past choreography credits include: The Wedding Singer, Rock of Ages, Chicago, Shrek, Legally Blonde, Grease and The Music Man.



MARK MEGILL (Musical Director) is an actor, music director & teacher, and is delighted to return to Algonquin, where he recently played Father Tim Farley in Mass Appeal. He played Jean Shepherd in the national tour of A Christmas Story: The Musical. He has served as musical director at the Algonquin Arts Theatre for Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, A Funny Thing.. Forum, Carousel, Peter Pan and The Full Monty. He serves as the Music Director for Count Basie Performing Arts Academy, and at The Spring Lake Community House. He retired after 35 years as a public school teacher, and was recently named to the Allentown High School Hall of Fame.



JOANNE PENROSE (Costumes) is wondering how she got so lucky to be on this production team of Cinderella. This is her 8th show with Algonquin & she is insanely proud to have been a part of this amazing cast & crew. Some of her previous shows are Beauty & the Beast, Elf, Christmas Carol, Mamma Mia, Annie, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and A Few Good Men.



ROMAN KLIMA (Lighting Design) is a Lighting, Scenic, Sound & Video designer. His work has been seen at Algonquin Arts Theatre, The Bickford Theatre, Middlesex County College, Brookdale Community College, State Theater New Jersey, Middlesex County's Plays in the Park, The Forum Theater, & countless venues throughout the tristate area.



JAN TOPOLESKI (Sound Design/Producer) Algonquin's TD. Acting credits: A Christmas Carol (One-man Show), Salieri (Amadeus), King Arthur (Camelot), & The Old Man (Christmas Story). Other roles: Juan Peron (Evita), Don Quixote (Man of La Mancha), Lord Farquaad (Shrek), Captain Von Trapp (Sound of Music), Emile De Becque (South Pacific). Directing credits: Noises Off, Carousel, South Pacific, The 39 Steps, Jekyll & Hyde, The Producers, A Few Good Men.



JOSEPH FICARRA (Props, Co-Producer) is proud to be producing once again for the Algonquin stage. Joe is the company's Production Manager but wears many hats around the theatre. He can be found at the back of the house mixing sound for the musicals, in the workshop building props, or on stage performing. Credits include such roles as The Ghost of Christmas Present (Scrooge!), Cliff (Cabaret), and Jigger (Carousel).



GINA LUPI (Stage Manager) recently directed Rent and Amadeus at AAT. Other directing credits: Jesus Christ Superstar, Kiss Me Kate, A Christmas Story, The Full Monty, Gypsy, and Man Of La Mancha. AAT Stage Manager for: Annie, Newsies, The Producers & South Pacific. Gina most recently appeared on the AAT stage as the Wardrobe in Beauty and the Beast, Prudy in Hairspray and Gingy in Shrek.



MAGGIE SCHNEIDER (Asst. Stage Manager) is so excited to be part of the production team for Cinderella & feels lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast & crew. Maggie is currently a senior at Communications High School & is planning on majoring in Film & Television in college.



Cinderella is sponsored by Sunnyside Manor. Show and series sponsors include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford & Jean Jaslovsky, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and "Broadway" Ray Soehngen.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.