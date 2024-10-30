Alejandra Guzmán Brings Her 2025 Brilla Tour to NJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mexican pop icon Alejandra Guzmán, known as the "Queen of Mexican Rock," has never shied away from controversy. With her reputation for scandalous live shows, explicit lyrical honesty, and her sensual, gravel-toned contralto vocals, she has earned the titles "Queen of Mexican Rock" and "Bad Girl of Latin Pop." In 2025, she shows no signs of slowing down; get ready for her most controversial performance yet as she embarks on her Brilla tour, stopping at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 8 PM.



As the daughter of prominent Mexican entertainment legends Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán, Alejandra has show business in her blood. From her first TV appearance at the age of two to the remarkable national and international success of her music—having sold over 30 million records across various genres like pop ballads, dance anthems, and rock 'n' roll—she has been a lasting creative force whose influence spans stage and screen.



Guzmán is celebrated for her popular hits like “Hacer El Amor Con Otro,” “Míralo, Míralo,” and “Volverte a Amar.” She began her musical journey in 1988 and is widely recognized as “La Reina del Rock.” Her latest single, "Nueve Vidas," was recently released.

