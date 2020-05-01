Adelphi Orchestra's Sixteenth Annual Young Artist Competition Winner SoHyun Ko Performs For UNITE May 2

The Adelphi Orchestra Sixteenth Annual Young Artist Competition Winner, SoHyun Ko, will be performing May 2, 11 AM - 2 PM EDT on UNITE in support of efforts in the Global Pandemic. SoHyun Ko is a 13-year-old violinist currently studying with Pinchas Zukerman and Patinka Kopec at the Manhattan School of Music Precollege Division. SoHyun began studying violin at the age of 4 at the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts. In 2014 the Stiftung Mozarteum in Austria invited the 8-year-old to Salzburg when at the Mozart Wohnhaus, SoHyun played Mozart's original violin. Austria National television ORF broadcasted her performances throughout Europe.

When she was 9 years old, SoHyun met famed violinist Pinchas Zukerman in 2015, a meeting that led to her present education. Together they performed Bach concerto for Two violins in 2016 in Korea. Their celebrated performance was widely broadcast on TV and published in Korean newspapers. In 2018 SoHyun was reunited in performance with Mr. Zuckerman at Cadogan Hall in London performing the Mendelssohn violin concerto with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Pinchas Zukerman.

Prior to SoHyun's US participation in the Adelphi Orchestra's Sixteenth Annual Young Artist Competition her many accomplishments include first prizes at numerous competitions: Mastmedia's 17th Korean Strad Concours (2015), the 14th Korean Violin Competition of the Korean Chamber Orchestra (2013), the 40th Korean Violin Competition of the Hankook Ilbo (2012). She will be performing with the Adelphi Orchestra in our next Young Artist Concerts in New Jersey and New York City.

Visit http://adelphiorchestra.org/ for more information.





