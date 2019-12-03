Academy Of St Martin In The Fields & Violinist Joshua Bell Come To NJPAC This Winter

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell, Conductor/Violinist on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

An artist beloved by NJPAC audiences, violin virtuoso Joshua Bell returns with London's Academy of St Martin in the Fields, renowned for its fresh, brilliant interpretations of the greatest classical music.

Beethoven: Overture to Coriolanus, Op. 62

Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1

Brahms: Symphony No. 4

Bell will solo on the heart-stopping, gasp-inducing Violin Concerto No. 1 by Paganini, "the devil's fiddler." He'll also perform Symphony No. 4, Brahms' moving final symphony, along with other works to be announced.

Join us for the Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to each classical concert. These interactive presentations are hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey's Discovery Orchestra and are free to ticket holders.

Tickets are available now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





