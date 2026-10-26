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A.R. Rahman to Perform with New Jersey Symphony at NJPAC

The performance will take place on November 3 and 4.

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A.R. Rahman to Perform with New Jersey Symphony at NJPAC

A.R. Rahman will join the New Jersey Symphony at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for A.R. Rahman Symphonic Experience, with performances on Tuesday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Presented in Prudential Hall on the Betty Wold Johnson Stage, these two evenings will bring Rahman's greatest hits to life with the power and richness of a live symphony orchestra. From intimate melodies to sweeping cinematic arrangements, audiences will experience the emotional force of his music on a grand scale.

A visionary who helped redefine contemporary Indian music, Rahman blends Eastern classical traditions with electronic sounds, pop and world music. His compositions cross languages, cultures and generations, creating a musical world that is unmistakably his own.

With a career encompassing more than 160 film soundtracks and albums, Rahman has created music for landmark films including Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Ponniyin Selvan, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours. At NJPAC, the New Jersey Symphony will join him in celebrating the extraordinary range of that work.

Rahman's international honors include two Academy Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. His acclaimed music for Slumdog Millionaire, including the global anthem “Jai Ho,” introduced his artistry to an even wider audience. His creative reach also extends to musical theater through Bombay Dreams, developed with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and the stage adaptation of The Lord of the Rings.

For longtime fans and audiences discovering his music for the first time, A.R. Rahman Symphonic Experiencepromises an exhilarating encounter with one of the world's most distinctive musical voices.

About A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman is a composer, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, educator and philanthropist whose work spans Indian cinema, Hollywood, musical theater and orchestral performance. Recognized with the Government of India's Padma Bhushan in 2010, he has helped expand the global audience for Indian music while inspiring generations of artists. Through the A.R. Rahman Foundation, the Sunshine Orchestra and KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, he also supports music education and opportunities for young musicians.

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