Jon Bramnick to Perform at NJPAC With Special Guest Vinnie Brand
The performance will take place Friday, October 30th.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Jon Bramnick: New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer and Vinnie Brand, live on Friday, October 30th, at 7:30 PM in the Victoria Theater.
Attorney-turned-comedian Jon Bramnick is so funny, it should be a crime. Born and raised in Plainfield, he's the “Funniest Lawyer in New Jersey” — a legally binding title bestowed by the State Bar Association. When Jon's not busy working as a trial lawyer at his Scotch Plains personal injury firm, he's doing stand-up at comedy clubs from New York City to Florida. He also serves as a New Jersey state senator. At this show, you'll be guilty of laughing all night long.
Special guest Vinnie Brand opens the show. This hilarious stand-up comic also runs The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, New Jersey and Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Born and raised in Plainfield, NJ, Jon Bramnick earned the title “New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer”—a title surprisingly sanctioned by the State Bar Association following his victory in a legal comedy contest at Rascals Comedy Club. By day, Bramnick is a respected trial attorney in Scotch Plains. By night, he's a stand‑up powerhouse, performing from New York to Florida—and everywhere in between.
But Bramnick's talents don't stop at comedy. He's also a distinguished public servant: he represented Westfield and the 21st District in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2003 to 2022 (including a decade as Assembly Republican Leader), and has served in the New Jersey Senate since 2022. Beyond the courtroom and legislature, he's a beloved charitable figure, often serving as a comedic auctioneer for nonprofits and Sandy relief efforts.
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