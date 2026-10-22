THEHERAV: THE GHAZAL PROJECT to Make Debut at NJPAC
The performance will take place on Friday, December 18, 2026.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Theherav: The Ghazal Project on Friday, December 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
Produced and presented by Para Share and directed by Harshad Parashare, this soulful musical experience brings together timeless ghazal poetry and the depth, nuance and improvisational beauty of music.
At its heart, Theherav is about pausing—allowing a word to linger, a melody to breathe and an emotion to unfold without hurry. The performance invites audiences to slow down and experience the many shades of the ghazal, from love and longing to separation and remembrance, joy and melancholy.
Featuring vocalists Saneyee Purandare Bhattacharjee and Dr. Prachi Kane Chakradeo, alongside Dr. Suhail Yusuf Khan on sarangi and Eman Hashimi on tabla, the ensemble blends classical sensibilities with the expressive world of contemporary ghazal performance to create an intimate and immersive evening.
Rather than treating the ghazal simply as a song, Theherav approaches it as a conversation between poetry and music, where every word carries weight, every silence holds meaning and every note has room to resonate. Through rich melodies, improvisation and deeply expressive performances, the artists bring each verse's emotional landscape to life.
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