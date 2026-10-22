THEHERAV: THE GHAZAL PROJECT to Make Debut at NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Theherav: The Ghazal Project on Friday, December 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Produced and presented by Para Share and directed by Harshad Parashare, this soulful musical experience brings together timeless ghazal poetry and the depth, nuance and improvisational beauty of music.

At its heart, Theherav is about pausing—allowing a word to linger, a melody to breathe and an emotion to unfold without hurry. The performance invites audiences to slow down and experience the many shades of the ghazal, from love and longing to separation and remembrance, joy and melancholy.

Featuring vocalists Saneyee Purandare Bhattacharjee and Dr. Prachi Kane Chakradeo, alongside Dr. Suhail Yusuf Khan on sarangi and Eman Hashimi on tabla, the ensemble blends classical sensibilities with the expressive world of contemporary ghazal performance to create an intimate and immersive evening.

Rather than treating the ghazal simply as a song, Theherav approaches it as a conversation between poetry and music, where every word carries weight, every silence holds meaning and every note has room to resonate. Through rich melodies, improvisation and deeply expressive performances, the artists bring each verse's emotional landscape to life.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 05 Hrs 30 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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