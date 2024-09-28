ANTHONY DEVITO, JERSEY BOY, A TRUE CRIME STORY to Play Middletown Arts Center Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Middletown Arts Center will host a special Comedy Night, Anthony Devito: Jersey Boy, A True Crime Story, presented by Ugly Pancake Comedy, on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. The comedy night marks the New Jersey premiere of Devito’s sold-out, New York one-man comedy show, and features New Jersey’s own The Garden State Guyz: Joey Borzotta, Dan Farley, Angelo Gingerelli and Ricky Ramesses.

Tickets are $21 for general admission. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Originally from New Jersey, Anthony DeVito is a NYC-based comedian. He’s appeared on CBS The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central Stand Up Presents: Anthony DeVito, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, was one of the “New Faces” at the 2012 Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, has been on “This American Life,” AXS TV’s Gotham

Comedy Live, and was the 2015 winner of Caroline’s March Madness. Also, his debut album “Dream Occupation” is available from Comedy Central Records. In addition to stand-up, he was a writer on Netflix’s The Break with Michelle Wolf, wrote for the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner, and was a writer/regular panelist on MSG’s People Talking Sports and Other Stuff. He’s also has appeared on TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show, HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay and is a favorite on Sirius XM’s Bennington.

Ugly Pancake Productions, formed by Angelo Gingerelli and Joe Borzotta, presents stand-up comedy shows, open mics, showcases and more, featuring the best talent from New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia. They also host open mics, do podcasts, make films, are authors and don’t sleep enough.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex Education Building is minutes away next to the Middletown Reformed Church. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.

