AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Finalist Sons of Serendip To Perform Live At The Sieminski Theater, November 4

The classical crossover ensemble consists of Micah Christian, Nathaniel Taylor, Cordaro Rodriguez, and Mason Morton.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Sons of Serendip who won the hearts of fans and judges alike as finalists on America's Got Talent (Season 9) with their ethereal and emotionally stirring interpretations of pop music, arranged with a unique blend of vocals, harp, piano, and cello is appearing at The Sieminski Theater ( Basking Ridge) on November 4th for a 7:30 p.m. performance that will captivate audiences of all ages.

The classical crossover ensemble consists of Micah Christian, Nathaniel Taylor, Cordaro Rodriguez, and Mason Morton. It was serendipity that brought the four members of the Sons of Serendip together! It was talent, dedication, and a desire to share their music with the world that rocketed the quartet to fame!

Following the AGT finale, the quartet began to tour, lifting audiences to a sublime experience by delivering a fresh and creative interpretation of the music you love.
Melding Classical and Pop, Sons of Serendip's most notable performances include collaborations with the Boston Pops, Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, actor/singer Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour, and in 2022, were invited to be one of the artists representing the United States in Dubai at EXPO 2020.

Sons of Serendip returned to the America's Got Talent stage, to compete in the first-ever America's Got Talent: The Champions. The quartet competed alongside fifty winners and finalists from America's Got Talent and Got Talent Worldwide. The group has four successful albums, Sons of Serendip, Christmas: Beyond the Lights, Life + Love, and Mosaic. For more information visit their website www.sonsofserendip.com.

Join us at the Sieminski Theater on November 4th at 7:30 p.m. for this creative, expressive, and inspiring performance by the Sons of Serendip. Located on the campus of Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge, NJ, this intimate state-of-the-art theater offers student and senior discounts, dinner and show packages, and free-ample parking.

Tickets are available at Click Here or call the Box Office at 908-580-3892




