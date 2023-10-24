ALONE: Stories by Edgar Allan Poe is Coming to Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival 2023 will continue with ALONE: Stories by Edgar Allan Poe starring Daniel Hall Kuhn. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $22.50 – $27.50 for adults with discounts available for Students & Children on select performances. Thursday evening performances also feature “Buy One Get One” ticket night starting at 5:30 in person at the box office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

Daniel Hall Kuhn brings his show Alone: Stories by Edgar Allan Poe to the Kutz Theatre at Centenary Stage Company. This multi-disciplinary immersive show brings six stories and poems by Poe, including The Raven, Tell Tale Heart and Annabel Lee to life through Kuhn's performance. For almost a decade, Daniel Hall Kuhn has been touring the country presenting various literary classics by Edgar Allan Poe, and his new one man, show ALONE: Stories by Edgar Allan Poe featuresimmersive multimedia effects that lure audiences into the literary universe created by the “master of the macabre”, Edgar Allan Poe. The show made its world premiere in March of this year at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, NY as a part of their 2023 “SoloFest”.

Daniel Hall Kuhn was bitten by the theater bug in high school, and from there went on to study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. Not long after that he was awarded a full tuition performance scholarship to attend West Virginia Universities BFA program. Upon completing his university studies Daniel delved right into producing his own works as well as working with multiple regional and summer stock theaters. For the better part of a decade, Daniel did 16 national tours. During the pandemic, he began his Edgar Allan Poe project with the intent of offering a live theater experience in any space an audience can gather, in both public and academic settings. Daniel has also worked in film and voiceover. Though not his most recent, one of his favorite cheesiest rolls would have to be the mad scientist, Dr. Goddard in the movie “Ice Queen”.

Learn more about Daniel and his upcoming projects at www.DanielHallKuhn.com.

Tickets for ALONE: Stories by Edgar Allan Poe are $22.50 – $27.50 for adults with discounts available for Students & Children on select performances. Thursday evening performances also feature “Buy One Get One” ticket night starting at 5:30 in person at the box office. Performances will take place Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm; Friday, October 27 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.