ALMOST MAINE to Open at LBI's Surflight Theatre

Long Beach Island's reginal theatre company, Surflight Theatre will be presenting "Almost Maine", a play by John Cariani.

The play takes place on one deeply cold and magical midwinter night, where the citizens of Almost - not organized enough for a town, too populated for a wilderness - experience the life-altering power of the human heart. Relationships end, begin, or change beyond recognition, as strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery.

The play is directed by Chris Strangfeld and features Dan Beckmann, Erinn Dearth, Sophia Swannell and Jonathan Van Dyke.

The show runs September 29th through October 3rd, 2023. For tickets and more information, visit www.SurfLight.org.