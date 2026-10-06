ALL YOU NEED IS JOHN and EAGLEMANIA to Play Newton Theatre
Both shows will offer reserved seating starting at $58 at the venue in Newton, New Jersey.
The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey will welcome EagleMania and All You Need Is John for two upcoming concerts, with tickets for both events going on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m.
Both concerts will take place at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with performances beginning at 8 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m., following a members-only presale on Thursday, October 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
EAGLEMANIA – THE WORLD'S GREATEST EAGLES TRIBUTE BAND
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2026 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT
THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 SPRING STREET, NEWTON, NJ 07860
Tickets on sale Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, October 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58.
Event link: https://skypac.org/eaglemania/
EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The EagleMania show consists of the Eagles' greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh solo efforts.
ALL YOU NEED IS JOHN - THE MUSIC OF John Lennon
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2027 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT
THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 SPRING STREET, NEWTON, NJ 07860
Tickets on sale Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, October 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58.
Event link: https://skypac.org/all-you-need-is-john/
57 years after John Lennon began recording “Give Peace A Chance”, Lennon's message of peace and love resonates more than ever. All You Need Is John assembles to celebrate his music from The Beatles, through his astonishing solo work. From the team that created, produced & toured, All You Need Is George and All You Need Is Love, effortlessly capturing and expanding upon the music of George Harrison's career, and The Beatles' legendary career from 1964, through 1969, All You Need Is John promises to brilliantly, lovingly explore the intellectual, psychedelic and poignant social activism of Lennon, who never toured before his life was tragically cut short. Exploring his work with The Beatles, his solo efforts “Imagine”, “Walls & Bridges”, “Mind Games” and more.
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