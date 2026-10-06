ALL YOU NEED IS JOHN and EAGLEMANIA to Play Newton Theatre

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The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey will welcome EagleMania and All You Need Is John for two upcoming concerts, with tickets for both events going on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m.

Both concerts will take place at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with performances beginning at 8 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m., following a members-only presale on Thursday, October 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

EAGLEMANIA – THE WORLD'S GREATEST EAGLES TRIBUTE BAND

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2026 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 SPRING STREET, NEWTON, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, October 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58.

Event link: https://skypac.org/eaglemania/

EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The EagleMania show consists of the Eagles' greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh solo efforts.

ALL YOU NEED IS JOHN - THE MUSIC OF John Lennon

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2027 | 7 P.M. DOORS | 8 P.M. CONCERT

THE NEWTON THEATRE | 234 SPRING STREET, NEWTON, NJ 07860

Tickets on sale Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, October 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58.

Event link: https://skypac.org/all-you-need-is-john/

57 years after John Lennon began recording “Give Peace A Chance”, Lennon's message of peace and love resonates more than ever. All You Need Is John assembles to celebrate his music from The Beatles, through his astonishing solo work. From the team that created, produced & toured, All You Need Is George and All You Need Is Love, effortlessly capturing and expanding upon the music of George Harrison's career, and The Beatles' legendary career from 1964, through 1969, All You Need Is John promises to brilliantly, lovingly explore the intellectual, psychedelic and poignant social activism of Lennon, who never toured before his life was tragically cut short. Exploring his work with The Beatles, his solo efforts “Imagine”, “Walls & Bridges”, “Mind Games” and more.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 01 Hrs 43 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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